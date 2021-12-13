An Owatonna man has been sentenced to probation after he was caught shoplifting at a local business, according to court records.
Michael Allen Tabor, 42, was sentenced last month to two years of supervised probation after he was convicted in October of gross misdemeanor theft. The charge was plead down from a felony theft charge, which he was originally charged with in February.
According to the criminal complaint, Tabor was stopped on Feb. 15 by a store's prevention loss officer after he was observed covering two rifle scopes with clothing in a shopping cart. An employee saw Tabor enter a dressing room with the entirety of items in the shopping cart and emerged without the scopes visible. Tabor then exited the store without making a purchase.
Tabor told officers her had fallen on tough times and had planned to steal from the business so he could get food and hotel for a night or two. He told officers he concealed the scopes by putting them down the front of his pants.
The total value of the rifle scopes was $509.
In Minnesota, shoplifting with a merchandise value of $500 or less is a misdemeanor, shoplifting with a merchandise value of $1,000 or less is a gross misdemeanor, and shoplifting with a merchandise value greater than $1,000 is a felony. However, if the merchandise value is greater than $500, but less than $1,000, and there is a prior shoplifting conviction within the last give years, the charge is a felony.
Tabor was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft in Scott County in January 2020, originally qualifying the new charge in Steele County as a felony. However, the felony charge was dropped to a gross misdemeanor per the plea agreement.
As a part of his probation, Tabor must maintain employment and completed a 12-hour Theft Intervention Shoplifting Prevention Course. He must also complete 20 hours of community service within one year of his sentencing. Judge Karen Duncan handed down the sentencing.