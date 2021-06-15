An Ellendale man has received a probation sentence after his court-ordered ankle monitor connected him to a November car chase involving a Steele County deputy.
David Lavern Klocek, 38, was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty and was convicted in March for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle – a felony offense. The sentencing was handed down by Judge Joseph Bueltel. Klocek was originally charged in November with the felony charge, as well as a gross misdemeanor for driving after cancelation. The second charged was dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, Klocek evaded a Steele County deputy when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a tail light violation in Ellendale. Klocek continued to drive down 52nd Avenue at speeds reaching 95 miles per hour before he entered a ditch and proceeded through a bean field, where the deputy lost sight of his vehicle.
After the sheriff’s office contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, the owner identified Klocek as the person who was supposed to be working on the vehicle. Working with Klocek’s probation agent, they were able to match a time frame of locations Klocek’s ankle monitor recorded him in that were parallel with the pursuit times.
Klocek’s driving privileges had been canceled since April 2010 for a driving while impaired offense. His cancelation status was deemed inimical to public safety by the state of Minnesota.
As a part of his probation, Klocek is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription, cannot enter bars or liquor stores, and must undergo both a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation and treatments.
If Klocek is unable to fulfill the requirements of his probation he will serve the remainder of his time in state prison.
In other court news, a Waseca man was sentenced to probation after he stole $1,000 worth of products from Walmart in Owatonna in January.
Kenyetta Elwoods, 53, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty and was convicted in March for felony theft and fifth-degree drug possession, a gross misdemeanor. The sentencing was handed down by Judge Joseph Bueltel.
According to the original criminal complaint, Elwoods was charged in January after a loss prevention employee at Walmart observed him cut through empty register lines toward the front of the store without paying for products he had concealed in a shopping cart. When officers searched Elwoods’ person, they located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth.
For the theft conviction, Elwoods was sentenced to five years supervised probation that prohibits his use of alcohol and requires him to undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment. He must also complete inpatient treatment at Northstar Regional Treatment Center.
If Elwoods fails to meet the terms of his probation, he will serve the remainder of his time in state prison.
Though Elwoods pleaded guilty to both charges, the gross misdemeanor charge ultimately was stayed of adjudication, meaning there will be no conviction for the offense and the charge will ultimately be dismissed if the terms of the stay are met. The conviction of one year in local confinement is stayed for two years of supervised probation, which is to be served concurrent to the theft conviction.
Elwoods was also charged in January with theft of a motor vehicle, but the case was dismissed in March. In August, Elwoods was charged with two counts of felony first-degree burglary as well as three misdemeanor charges for assault, damage to property and violating an order for protection. That case was continued for dismissal in March, with Bueltel ordering Elwoods to complete a chemical dependency treatment at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge or Northstar Regional Treatment Center and to begin programming with the Workforce Development Center Pathway Home employment skills program.
Elwoods’ criminal history includes a 1986 conviction for burglary and two convictions for aggravated robbery.