Convicted killer Lois Riess has returned to Minnesota where she's expected to stand trial for the March 2018 murder of her husband, David Riess in the couple's rural Blooming Prairie home.
Riess, 58, is currently being held at the Steele County Jail. Riess arrived at the Owatonna facility Friday, according to jail records.
Dodge County officials sought to have Riess extradited from Florida in December, expecting the process would take a couple of months. But when the coronavirus pandemic closed Minnesota courts, the process was put on hold. When courts reopened last month, the extradition process resumed.
Riess was indicted by a Dodge County grand jury in May 2019 on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. No details of David Riess' slaying or evidence authorities have against Lois Riess were included in the indictment.
On March 27, 2018, Riess was charged with theft for reportedly taking money out of her dead husband’s account without consent and for using David Riess’ debit card after his death.
Authorities tracked Riess from Minnesota to the Diamond Jo Casino in Iowa, where she was caught on surveillance cameras. From there, she traveled to Florida where she has been serving a life sentence for the April 2018 shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson, of Fort Meyers. Hutchinson was targeted, prosecutors alleged, because the women shared similar features and Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity while on the lam.
Riess was captured by federal marshals April 19, 2018 in South Padre Island, Texas.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Riess pleaded guilty in Florida to first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual for Hutchinson's death. Prosecutors withdrew the possibility of the death penalty on the murder charge as part of the plea deal, a move Riess' family supported.
Following Riess' plea, Rich Montecalvo, Florida chief assistant state attorney, told the Associated Press that if Riess stands trial and is convicted in Minnesota, corrections departments in both states will determine where she’s incarcerated.
“Frankly I don’t care,” he said. “We believe that justice is done for the victim’s family. They just wanted to make sure she was never ever released from prison.”
No court date has yet been set for Riess in Minnesota. Documents, filed in Dodge County District Court March 3, state that Lois Riess must be brought to trial within 180 days of being returned to Minnesota unless the judge rules to postpone the trial.