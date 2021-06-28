After a half day of interviews, Dan Boeke has been selected as the interim council member at-large on the Owatonna City Council.
Boeke is the former owner of Harland’s Tire and Auto, having sold the business in 2017. During his interview, Boeke said he will be able to bring a level head to the decision-making process.
“I have a strong sense of right versus wrong. I am dedicated and disciplined and I look out for the small guy having grown up being the small guy — I have a healthy respect for those kind of folks,” Boeke said. “I will be true to our pledge and spend taxpayer dollars wisely. I know I can be a stand-up member of this council.”
Boeke will serve as the interim councilor until Okerberg’s term is set to end at the end of 2022. He will be installed at the July 6 council meeting.
The city council, mayor, city administrator and human resources director spent Monday afternoon inside the council chambers at City Hall as they interviewed 10 applicants for the seat left open following the May death of Councilor Jeff Okerberg.
Those interviewed include Peng Olson, Matt Durand, Justin Ohnstad, Josh Meillier, Ethan Cords, Daniel Boeke, Tim Vanravenhorst, Cinder Stelter, Dominic Korbel and Angela Lipelt. Former Owatonna officer Tom Murphy and former Owatonna department head James ‘Corky’ Ebeling also applied for the empty seat, but decided to not continue with the process.
After the interviews concluded, the council voted for their top two picks, as is dictated in the city charter to whittle down the candidate pool. The top two picks were Boeke and Olson, and in the second round of voting Boeke was selected in a 5-1 vote.
Budgets and community engagement were two of the most talked about items during the interview process.
Each candidate was given 20 minutes to answer questions, ask questions they may have, and share additional information about themselves and their desire to join the council.
The incoming interim councilor will be coming on board right at the beginning of budget season, which City Administrator Kris Busse said is one of the biggest undertakings the council takes on each year through various meetings and study sessions. Each applicant was asked about their experience with budgets and their ability to make difficult decisions that could negatively impact some residents.
Olson, who is the community relations manager at Federated Insurance, said she feels confident that her experience working with a multi-million budget has prepared her to quickly adapt to a governing body’s budget process. Olson has also previously worked with the city in terms of finances when she spearheaded the River Springs Water Park grassroots project.
“I recall how important it was, working with the council to try to have consensus to put forth in the eyes of the community,” Olson said about the difficult budget decisions made on the council level.
Durand also has direct budget experience, having previously worked for the city as a stormwater supervisor and working now as a project manager for Community and Economic Development Associates. He stated during his interview that he understands the importance of the budget decisions made on the city level and finding compromise in a variety of areas.
“It’s about trying to figure out options, what is presented, and problem solving,” Durand said. “A lot of what you’re responsible here for in the city is managing that budget and sometimes that can get tricky with the small sections, but they are all needed pieces to the puzzle.”
Korbel is another of the applicants who has helped manage and make decisions on large budgets, ranging from about $1 million to $100 million through his various work experience in a career of operations management across several companies. He said this provides him with confidence in tackling the city budget, though he knows the funding sources will be very different.
“I am comfortable with this range of about $40 million that you work with,” said Korbel, who was the former CoO of Fernbrook Family Center and is the current vice president of administration for a Latinx nonprofit based in St. Paul. “I have written budgets, I am not afraid of them or the magnitude of the numbers.”
Many of the applicants discussed the importance of listening to constituents when they are upset, have concerns, or contact a councilor for any variety of reasons. Ohnstad said that through his experience as a realtor, he has learned that providing people a space to speak can make the biggest impact more often than not.
“Each situation is going to be unique and I feel I am cut out very well for that just because of what I do for a living,” Ohsntad said. “Not everyone is going to be happy so it’s important that we take action, make a game plan, and stay in touch with that constituent. They need to feel heard and feel that they are welcomed to be heard.”
Meillier, who served on the city’s Planning Commission for 10 years, said he has already experienced residents reaching out to him about city business, both to express concerns and to ask questions. He said while it is important to hear people out, the role of elected and appointed officials is still to make the decision they feel is best for the long-term.
“You have to let people speak their piece and often that is going to come from both sides, but in the end someone has to make the decision,” Meillier said. “Not everyone in the room is going to be happy about it, but you still have to make the decision that is best for the most people.”
Having worked in Mower County’s public works department for more than 13 years, Lipelt said it is important that the communication goes both ways, too. She said it is not uncommon for people to come to her upset and angry over a decision that was recently made, but it is on the governing body to make sure they are articulating why those decisions were made in the first place.
“It’s explaining to people the reason behind why we’re doing what we’re doing, what our long-term goals are, and how this benefits a community as a whole,” Lipelt said.