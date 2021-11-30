A Zumbrota man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor while she was sleeping on a couch.
Eliseo Caamal Barreto, 57, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies, with a victim under the age of 14. The charges stem from an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Medford.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was notified just before 1 a.m. on Saturday of a sexual assault that just occurred in Medford. The victim’s mother met with the deputy and reportedly said the victim called her after she woke up to Barreto on top of her, touching and kissing her. Barreto allegedly admitted to the victim’s mother what he did.
Inside the home, the deputy spoke with Barreto who allegedly admitted that he “did something wrong” and “had a problem.” According to court documents, Barreto spoke with the deputy, after being read his Miranda Warning, and said he touched the victim in a sexual manner and kissed her on the mouth.
Barreto was arrested without incident.
The victim reportedly told law enforcement she woke up to Barreto touching her and sucking on her neck. She said she tried to kick Barreto off her, but it didn’t work, and he left after a noise came from the kitchen, according to the report.
Barreto is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.