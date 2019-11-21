OWATONNA — The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar has grown with the community, according to organizer Kathy Ihlenfeld, and sales from this year’s record-breaking November event have once again gone to purchase sleep sacks for every baby born at the hospital.
Ihlenfeld and co-chairs Sheryl Ignaszewski and Audrey Oldefendt used the funds raised to purchase nearly 400 sleep sacks, which they presented to birth center manager Sue Shaft Thursday morning. The fabric swaddles wrap tightly around infants, helping them sleep safely on their backs without potentially hazardous loose blankets, and the auxiliary has now been providing them for hospital newborns for many years.
“I’ve been here five years, and it’s been happening since before me,” said Shaft, on auxiliary funding for sleep sacks, which the hospital then sends home with the family of each newborn. “We teach families that this is the best way to have your baby sleep, but if they don’t have one at home, their baby isn’t going to be sleeping in the safest position.”
While the birth rate has dropped recently, Shaft added that she anticipates that the number of babies being born at the hospital will increase in coming years with the relocation of the Albert Lea hospital’s labor and delivery services to Austin.
“We did 463 babies last year,” Shaft noted. “I think we’re a little bit behind from last year at this time, but we think we’re going to pick up again with Albert Lea closing. Some of those moms are coming here, we’re finding.”
As potentially more families drive to Owatonna to give birth, the sleep sacks will be there for them to take home with them thanks to the auxiliary, a volunteer group that has been around since 1952. In addition to purchasing sleep sacks, the organization raises funds for other health care initiatives at the hospital, runs the building’s gift shop, assists with therapy services and grounds keeping, and raises money for scholarships.
In turn, volunteer and bazaar chair Oldefendt also thanked the volunteers and community members who came out to this year’s event and made the record-setting sale possible.
“We had at least 200 volunteers working either at the bazaar or behind the scenes to make it successful. People work on these projects all year long and bring everything to the bazaar,” added Ihlenfeld. In preparation for the event, residents sewed and embroidered tea towels and other goods, and baked cakes and cookies for the bake sale.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” said Ignaszewski.
The chairs also thanked all of the event’s customers, who they mentioned were waiting outside when the bazaar opened its doors at 8 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 1, adding that as one of the first seasonal sales in the region, people were ready to get out and make the rounds. Ihlenfeld also noted that the bazaar seems to have become more of a regional draw, which gets people from around the area in the see the building. “You have people coming through the doors and saying, ‘Wow, what a facility.’”
She added that, because the auxiliary always holds its sale during the first weekend in November, shoppers know when to expect it and have it in the back of their minds as fall rounds the corner. Ihlenfeld added that one of her favorite things about the bazaar — now going on for more than 50 years — is how many generations are now volunteering for and attending the event.
“One family said that it’s a tradition for them to bring their mom back here,” she explained. “When their parents are in nursing homes, they go pick them up and bring them over, and their eyes light up as they see the bazaar because it brings back memories of past years.”
Now, although this year’s bazaar is over, the impact remains through the sleep sacks and the other health care and scholarship initiatives that the auxiliary will fund with the proceeds, with a final tally on how much money was raised yet to be calculated.
Shaft noted that being able to provide sleep sacks to newborns because of the auxiliary has set Owatonna up as a model for others in the Allina Health system.
“They ask me, ‘How do you afford to do that?’ and I say, I go to my auxiliary and they fund the project,” Shaft explained. “Now, other people are starting to do it, too. District One Hospital in Faribault just did.”
Oldefendt added, “Our fundraiser is how we can do that.”
Because of the consistency of the event, the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary is already planning for next year’s sale. “It will be Nov. 6 and 7,” Ignaszewski announced.
Residents wanting to get involved in planning the holiday bazaar, or working with the auxiliary in another capacity, can get a volunteer application form at the hospital’s gift shop or front desk. For more information, visit www.allinahealth.org/owatonna-hospital/about-us/volunteer.