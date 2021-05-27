A Rochester man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen check to purchase a used car.
Corey Jay Gilbertson, 21, was formally charged in Steele County Court on Wednesday with one count of theft by check and one count of theft by swindle, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that occurred last month.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received a report on April 21 of a vehicle that had been purchased with a stolen check. The victim told offers they had sold their vehicle to a man who said he lived in Dodge Center for $1,200, which he paid for with a check. The bank later notified the victim that the check was fraudulent or stolen.
Police verified with the bank that the check was stolen from a man who lives in Dodge Center. According to the report, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office informed local police that there had been a recent mail theft at a Dodge County mobile home park and that the check likely came from there. The suspect in the mail theft case was identified as Gilbertson.
On April 27, the victim’s vehicle was located by the Kasson Police Department.
Gilbertson has four prior felony convictions, all for theft of a motor vehicle. He was convicted in Dakota County Court in 2019 and in Steele County Court in 2019 and twice in 2018.
Gilbertson’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 17.