As the community welcomes the first snow of the season and prepares to buckle down for the winter, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is heating up to springboard into its next Owatonna project.
“We’ve decided that we need to think outside the box to raise awareness for a family that we will soon be helping move in Owatonna,” said Ken Quattrin, the marketing and communications personnel for Two Rivers. “We’re ready to build momentum, awareness and a brand new home.”
Come spring 2021, Quattrin said the nonprofit organization that serves the five southern Minnesota counties of Steele, Waseca, Dodge, Olmsted and Wabasha will be building a new home for an Owatonna father and his three children. Located on the corner of Linn and Mosher avenues, the new home will be giving the family a hand-up to propel forward and grow in the community.
To help raise the dollars needed to build the new home, Two Rivers is partnering with Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna to host an OktoberFest fundraiser event on Saturday. Every dollar raised at the event will remain local and go towards the Linn and Mosher home, according to Quattrin.
“We can’t do this alone, it takes partners to rally around this family and help them grow,” Quattrin said. “We feel so blessed and honored that Mineral Springs Brewery wants to be a part of this and that they believe in the mission that everyone should have affordable housing and access to critical home repairs.”
Quattrin said all safety precautions regarding COVID-19 will be taken, including having the event outdoors.
This is not the first time Two Rivers and MSB have joined forces. Dating back to the annual Hops for Habitat event that typically takes place in spring, MSB President Bill Cronin said it was a natural partnership between the business and the nonprofit that has held steadfast, even throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Habitat for Humanity has been uniquely positioned to partner with because of their Hops for Habitat event, which was unfortunately canceled this year,” Cronin said. “It just seems that we have an affinity with them from early on to do this kind of work together. We hope it gives them the awareness needed to get the funds needed.”
Though MSB has hosted fundraisers for Two Rivers in the past, the year-old business has quickly become a well-established staple to which nonprofits turn. Since opening in 2019, the brewery has helped with fundraisers for the United Way of Steele County, the Owatonna Rotary Clubs, and various youth sports associations and teams.
“From day one we wanted to be an asset of the community,” Cronin said about the owners’ stance on giving back to the Owatonna area. “There is no better way than to use our facility for that, and it’s been fun and fulfilling for us to do so. We’re thrilled to use the facility and thrilled that the community can enjoy it beyond the obvious of being a tap room.”
The event will consist of prize drawings, an onsite food truck, and a free sample glass and one free sample pour of any of MSB’s 14 beers on tap. Saturday will mark the first time MSB has been able to provide 14 different in-house brewed beers since its inception, filling every single tap line.
For Two Rivers, Quattrin said the continuing relationship with MSB is one of several strong partnerships the nonprofit has made in the Owatonna community. Always dependent on volunteers, Quattrin said businesses and church groups often step up in the area to make sure homes are built swiftly and correctly. He added several local businesses have already signed up to be a part of the home project on Linn and Mosher, including Alexander Lumber providing a building design on what the new home could potentially look like, a service the business has provided for more than 20 years.
“This is just one way to give back to the community and it’s something that we do here and that we can do for nothing,” said Josh Meiller, owner of Alexander Lumber. “For the last 23 or 24 years we’ve supplied this for almost one house a year in Steele County as well as one a few years back in Waseca. It’s just kind of fun to keep that going.”
While both Quattrin and Cronin said the weather may be leaning towards making snowman at the event, the men agreed that the hearts in Owatonna are warm enough to make OktoberFest a success.
“We are extremely excited to have this family get into a better housing situation,” Quattrin said. “The process has worked. It’s taken a little bit longer due to the pandemic, but we’re excited and hoping to begin building the foundation in spring 2021.”