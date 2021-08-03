A Monday evening fire has shuttered the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, which houses its thrift store, until further notice, according its executive director.
Denise Tipton said the fire, at at 203 Third Avenue NW, happened after everyone had left for the day and that nobody was injured. According to information she was given by the Waseca Fire Department, the cause of the fire was electrical.
“We had wiring in the ceiling that caught on fire,” Tipton said. “Thank goodness no one was there and thank goodness for the hard work and dedication of our Fire Department who got it out in no time at all. We are very grateful.”
Both the thrift store and the center’s offices are housed in the location of the fire.
While the building is salvageable, Tipton said there was some damage — both from the fire and from the water used to extinguish the flames — that its insurance company will need to assess. At this time she said the thrift store will have to remain closed.
“If someone is in need of something we ask that they call the food shelf and leave a message and myself or one of the staff members will get back to you within 24 hours,” Tipton said. “We are going to keep businesses going as usual to the best of our abilities; it just may be a little longer to process one of our special needs applications. But we will continue to be here for our community.”
The Service Center is a nonprofit that’s an umbrella for the food shelf, thrift store and various programs that serve low-income residents and includes the backpacks for students program. The food shelf is housed in a different location and was not impacted by the Monday night fire.
The thrift store served as a way to raise funds for the service center. Tipton said when they do reopen they will be dependent on donations from the public to get it up and running again.
“We will be looking to do some fundraisers and of course it will be open arms for anyone with donations,” Tipton said. “The most important thing is that we live in a community that we will be able to keep helping, we will be there for them because they have always been there for us.”