Owatonna house fire

Owatonna fire crews responded to a house fire on Northbrook Place Northeast late Thursday morning. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

 By ANNIE GRANDLUND annie.granlund@apgsomn.com

The Owatonna Fire Department is currently at the scene of a house fire at 1804 Northbrook Place NE near Mineral Springs Park.

The fire was reported late Thursday morning. The Waseca and Medford Fire departments are also assisting at the scene after being called for mutual aid. 

The 4,100-square-foot, five-bedroom house was constructed in 1988, according to Steele County property records. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

Load comments