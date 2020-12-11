Despite the ongoing pandemic, big things haven’t stopped happening in Owatonna. At the beginning of December, the city clocked in over $100 million in new construction permits – obliterating its previous record year.
In 2008, the city issued $78 million in new construction permits. As of Thursday afternoon, the city has issued 1,780 permits, totaling $102.8 million. Though the dollar amount is above and beyond a record for the city, the highest number of permits issued actually took place in 2017, when the city issued a total of 2,511 permits. Community Development Director Troy Klecker said this is largely due to several incredibly large projects that have been underway throughout the year.
“The Eastgate apartments is what put us over $100 million, but we just have a number of good-sized projects out there,” Klecker said. The new construction permits include everything ranging from a new apartment complex to a new deck on the back of a residential home.
Heading into 2021, it doesn’t appear that Owatonna’s growth will be slowing down. Aside from the downtown hotel and apartment complex projects being pursued by the Hamilton Real Estate Group, Klecker said there are a couple other bigger projected teed up for next year that the city will be working on throughout the winter so they can get started in the spring.
“You have to have some of the big projects to get to those high numbers of $100 million,” Klecker said. “We will have another big year, the question will be will it be big enough to hit $100 million.”
Though the industrial park has seen a lot of love between expansions and new businesses moving in, Klecker said there has been proof of residential growth in the city as well. As of the end of the week, the city has issued more than $10 million in construction permits for 35 new single family homes. This is six more homes than the permits issued in 2019, a trend that Klecker believes Owatonna will continue to see largely in thanks to the new Owatonna High School that is scheduled to begin construction next year.
“A new high school shows progress in the community – it shows investment in the community,” Klecker said. “On the residential side, people like to see a community investing in their education, it draws families that are looking for a strong and stable education system.”
Klecker said the appeal of the new high school expands well beyond the residential sector, though. When new commercial or industrial businesses are looking for a location to plant their roots, they’re looking for a place with a well-established and growing population to serve as their customers and employee pool.
“People think of the new school as just an education institute, but it adds so much more to that,” Klecker said. “It helps the community grow and draw interest in attracting businesses. It is all connected.”
The full expansion of Highway 14 from two to four lanes also serves as an attractive quality for businesses to move to the Owatonna area, though Klecker said it is more about perception.
“People perceive Highway 14 as being unsafe, so when you can eliminate that obstacle it’s a positive,” Klecker said. “Getting businesses to come to your community is really all about eliminating obstacles and making it easy for them to want to locate here.”
Moving forward, Klecker said he doesn’t anticipate as many projects to take place in the industrial park compared to the most recent years, largely due to the fact that most businesses there have already completed expansion projects. He is aware of two projects of businesses looking to expand, however, as well as two new smaller construction projects that will be new builds.
“Every year is a little different, but basically you just want to jump on the opportunities as they present themselves,” Klecker said. “You don’t want to miss out, it’s about maximizing and building some momentum like we have seen over the last number of years.”