An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly choked another woman after forcing entry into an apartment.
Ashley Michelle Padilla, 30, was charged in Steele County District Court on Friday with two counts of first-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. She is also facing one misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order. The charges stem from an incident that took place before 3 a.m. on Oct. 2 in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called to an apartment for a report of an assault. Police spoke with a victim who said Padilla allegedly came to the apartment, broke in through the door and choked her with both hands. The victim said Padilla was looking for someone who was not at the apartment, according to the report.
A witness reportedly told police Padilla was knocking on the door when she pushed it open and then grabbed the victim by her neck. Padilla allegedly left the apartment after the victim said she was calling the police.
Police noted the door frame to the apartment was completely broken and the dead bolt wood was busted, not allowing the door to close, according to court documents.
Padilla’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.