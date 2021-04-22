The reconstruction for the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue in a project coined Streetscape will continue forward following the Owatonna City Council’s unanimous approval of preparing the plans and specifications of the project slated to begin in June.
Council Chair Greg Schultz recused himself during the public hearing and vote per conflict of interest as a property owner on North Cedar.
The decision followed a well attended public hearing Tuesday night, where business and property owners along Cedar Avenue between Broadway and Rose streets spoke both in favor and in apprehension of the plan. Many of the concerns brought forward to the council were regarding the parking changes that would occur with the project.
The current parking situation in the construction zone has diagonal parking along the east side of Cedar. The diagonal parking will be removed with the project, allowing for the boulevards to be expanded and eliminating a total of 26 parking stalls in the three-block area. There are almost 1,100 public parking stalls within a block of Cedar and more than 3,000 public and private parking stalls in the downtown area, according to Greg Kruschke, the community development manager for the city.
Business impact
While that may be the case, business owners still shared concern Tuesday night about limiting storefront parking, especially those who rely on quick in-and-out business.
“Losing that diagonal parking on the 100 block will considerably hinder our business,” said Mark Maisio, owner of Elwood Star Cleaners at 107 N. Cedar Avenue, noting that his customers usually spend 10 minutes or less inside the dry cleaners business. “We have no rear parking and nobody is going to walk with their dry cleaning – that would be ludacris.”
Maisio told the council his business was hit exceptionally hard during the pandemic, losing roughly $70,000 in sales as people transitioned to working from home. He has previously shared concerns with the council that the loss of available parking outside his store could result in the 65-year-old business closing.
Long vs. short-term parking
Among the 30 people in attendance, audience members expressed their sympathy with Maisio and shared concern for their neighboring businesses. Bonnie Cole, co-owner of Torey’s Restaurant and Bar at 208 N. Cedar Avenue, expressed to the council that she would like to see the city do more to accommodate businesses who rely on the street parking.
“I ask that may you consider making all the parking on Cedar 30-minute parking because there are a lot of businesses that are in-and-out businesses,” Cole said. “If you’ve got cars moving all the time, there isn’t going to be nearly the parking problem as there would be with someone parking there and coming to Torey’s or going somewhere else and walking around.”
Because of the available long-term parking within a block from Cedar, Cole also asked that the city provide ample and clear signage that will help direct people – especially out-of-town guests – to the public parking lots.
Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group and developer for the upcoming Marriott Courtyard hotel project on the east side of the 200 block of North Cedar, said he fully agreed with Cole’s idea for the street parking.
“In front of the hotel we would really much appreciate having 10-minute parking for some of the guests who want to stop in and register before going and parking,” Hamilton said. A separate parking lot for the hotel will be constructed behind the building so as not to occupy public parking stalls with hotel guests.
The hotel is scheduled to be developed alongside the streetscape project, with a projected open for business date of June 2022.
City input
Councilor Dave Burbank voiced support for the short-term street parking idea to accommodate businesses, stating that while the Streetscape project architects have said it’s time to “put the pencils down,” it “just makes common sense” to provide in-and-out parking.
“I don’t feel good about eliminating in-and-out parking,” Burbank said.
Kruschke said the option of making all the parking in the three-block area of Cedar is one of the many options on the table that will be addressed as the project continues to move forward.
“Right now it’s just a matter of looking at all the options and figuring out the pluses and minuses of all of them,” Kruschke said. “The main thing is that we don’t want the parking restrictions to drive the design of the project, but these discussions will happen as we move into the summer.”
Assessment concerns
Other concerns brought up by residents at the public hearing included the assessments for those who have property along the alleyways. Al Martin, owner of the building at 214 N. Cedar as well as the building that houses The Music Space, and Ruth Williams, owner of the building the houses Completely Kids and Maternity at 312 N. Cedar, asked the council that they consider decreasing their assessments because of the drastic increase in costs it would create.
One of the owners said the assessment they received would cost them roughly $10,000 for the alleyway alone.
Kruschke said assessments are not usually completed until projects are complete and that as of now the only information provided to property owners is the preliminary number, which the city cannot surpass but can be under on the final approval. Increased timeframes to pay off the assessments was also discussed as an option by the council following the public hearing.
Councilor Nate Dotson said the council is sympathetic to the streetscape concerns and that they understand change is difficult.
“Realize in the end that we want everyone downtown to be successful,” Dotson said. “This is one way that we really hope is going to really revitalize the area and be great for all the businesses.”
Investing in the future
Despite the concerns shared, the overall attitude toward the Streetscape project was overwhelming support for the opportunities it will bring to downtown Owatonna. Councilor Kevin Raney read a letter from Tom Brick, building and business owner of Owatonna Shoe at 121 N. Cedar, encouraging everyone to view the project solely as an investment in Owatonna’s future.
“To all those who love Owatonna as much as I do … [my wife] and I fully endorse and appreciate the work that has been done on this fabulous rebuild to the Cedar Avenue street in downtown, I know my grandfather John Brick and my father Jim Brick would be very pleased to see what is planned,” the letter reads, going on to describe Brick’s last experience of the street being renovated 40 years ago where they were able to increase their overall sales because of the immense effort by businesses to bring people downtown during construction. “When all the fuss and muss was over we dropped 15% because we all quit promoting and rested. You are your own economy, you get to pick your attitude – pick a great one.”