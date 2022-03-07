Three door prizes were available to sign up for Saturday at the Fish and Reptile Expo at the Medford Outlet center. Attendees eagerly submitted their names for a chance to win a habitat for a new potential friend. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
More than 800 people slithered over to the Medford Outlet Center on Saturday for the first Southern Minnesota Fish and Reptile Expo, according to expo organizer and owner of Happy Tails Pet Store Barry Benjamin.
"Everyone — especially the kids — had fun, which was my main goal," Benjamin said. "The vendors were happy and many are planning to return for the next expo."
Benjamin hopes to make the expo a biannual affair, making each event bigger and better than the last. Adults and children alike enjoyed looking at and learning about reptiles, amphibians and fish, and participated in fossil digs for shark teeth, unique stones and coloring pages. Attendees were also able to feed some tortoises and touch and interact with different animals, as well.
"The fossil dig and tortoise feeding was a hit," Benjamin said. "We went through three pounds of shark teeth and more than 30 precious gemstones."
He hopes the next expo will happen in July of this year, and wants to add more interactive elements to the expo to pique the community's interest. A fish feeding station and interaction with bearded dragons are among the list, as well as expanding the fossil dig element, which Benjamin said was one of the most popular attractions.