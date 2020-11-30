A Waseca man is being charged in Steele County Court after he was found asleep in a van that contained drugs and a stolen firearm, according to court records.
Dak Luk Ret, 24, has been charged with fifth degree drug possession and possessing a firearm while prohibited for having been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence. Both charges are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched to a department complex for a report of suspected drug use inside the building. When the officer arrived, he observed a van that had previous been reported for suspected prostitution or drug activity. The van had its lights on but was not running, according to the report.
Inside the van, the officer observed three individuals sleeping, including one male who was described in the call to the building for the alleged drug use. According to the report, when the officer woke the driver of the vehicle the individual admitted he was holding a marijuana blunt. The individual also informed the officer that the male in the backseat, later identified as Ret, was on parole and “shouldn’t be around marijuana.”
According to the complaint, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located a pistol and a fully loaded 12 round 9mm magazine near where Ret had been sleeping. After running the serial number on the firearm, dispatch advised the officer the pistol had been reported stolen out of Owatonna. The report shows the officer also found a container that held one gram of methamphetamine, also in the vicinity where Ret had been laying.
The officer questioned the two other occupants of the vehicle and both claimed to be unaware of the firearms and drugs, according to the report.
Ret is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set for $70,000 by Judge Joseph A. Bueltel. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Ret was previously convicted for felony possession of a firearm in Steele County in 2019 and 2012. He was also convicted in 2012 as an extended jurisdiction juvenile for committing second degree aggravated robbery in Steele County.