BLOOMING PRAIRIE – When a longstanding company continues to experience impressive growth, it’s only natural to expand and conquer. For Minimizer, the heavy-duty trucking equipment manufacturer that recently announced it will be re-locating from its birthplace of Blooming Prairie to Owatonna, the natural thing to do next was acquire an equally successful company.
Effective by the end of the month, Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing are combining to fast-track their growth strategy to expand product lines and support the rapid expansion of the two companies.
“We have known about this company for a while,” said Steve Hansen, the director of marketing for Minimizer. “They are based just outside of Portland and are in the heavy-duty trucking industry like we are.”
Hansen explained that Premier had been up for sale with several different suitors interested in purchasing, but after a visit to Minimizer’s Blooming Prairie campus as well as hosting Minimizer’s corporate leaders in Oregon it was clear that the two companies were a good fit.
Capital Partners, an investment firm based in Connecticut with a history of partnering in heavy-duty truck parts companies focused on growth, will be backing the acquisition.
“It’s exciting. There is a lot of synergy from them and Minimizer,” Hansen added. “A big thing for [Premier’s CEO] was a real nice cultural fit. He prioritizes looking after his employees.”
“We are very excited about our new relationship with Minimizer and Capital Partners,” said Premier Manufacturing CEO Paul Grycko in a press release. “Over the last six months, we conducted an exhaustive search for the right partner, one who shared our cultural beliefs and plans for the growth over the next five years. Minimizer, backed by Capital Partners, is an ideal fit to help take Premier to the next level.”
Grycko will remain invested in the company as a member of the management board while also performing the role of president for a short period of transition, according to the release.
With the acquisition, Hansen said that Premier will continue to be located in their current home of Tualatin, Oregon — about 20 miles outside of Portland. Premier’s products will also continue to be sold under their already well-established brand as their sales, operations, and management will work closely with Minimizer to develop an overall strategy for company growth and expansion for both brands.
“They have a lot of solid connections with truck fleets nationally, as well as strong ones in Mexico and South America,” Hansen said. “There are all areas where Minimizer sees a lot of opportunity to expand into.”
Hansen stated that there is still some logistics in the works, including whether or not Minimizer will consider taking in some of Premier’s inventory and shipping from their Minnesota location. He explained that there will be upcoming strategy sessions to discuss all the potential possibilities.
The new acquisition will not impact Minimizer’s move to Owatonna, Hansen promised. Before the snow fell, Hansen said that most all of the groundwork at their new location in Owatonna’s industrial park is finished minus the pouring of concrete. Their estimated move-in date remains spring 2021.