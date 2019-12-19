OWATONNA — High numbers of influenza-related illness and outbreaks at schools in Minnesota are being reported to the Department of Health, including a fair amount in the Steele County region.
Local health officials state that it is earlier in the year to see this kind of flu activity, and that heading into the holidays people should be extra aware of how they are feeling and who they are around.
“The best way to stay healthy is to get your flu shot and have good ‘illness manners,’” said Jodie Smith, a nurse practitioner at the Mayo Health Systems in Owatonna. “Be extra cautious and keep a little wider space, particularly around those who are very young, very old, and have chronic illnesses, as they are more likely to get and have serious complications related to the flu.”
Other proper illness etiquette, according to Smith, includes staying home if feeling sick to prevent spreading illnesses to others, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, and regularly washing hands. She also suggests that keeping hand sanitizer readily accessible could be beneficial and convenient.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 262 total hospitalizations this flu season in the state and the illness is officially widespread as of Thursday. About 5% of those hospitalizations have been in the southeast region of the state. Smith confirmed that health officials are seeing influenza activity spreading at the regional level, including cases within schools and long-term care facilities.
“Most influenza activity thus far in Minnesota is Influenza B, although we are seeing some A strains as well,” she stated.
There are four types of the influenza virus — A, B, C, and D — but only A and B seriously affect humans. Type A is far more common in the early part of the flu season, while Type B generally peaks in February or March, according to the MDH. The last time Influenza B came early was the 1992-1993 flu season.
“We didn’t see much influenza B last year, so that could be playing a part, but certainly the virus does what it wants,” said Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious diseases at MDH, adding that both Influenza A and B are very contagious and show similar symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, and aches. “They can both be very serious, and we see deaths from both.”
Since the beginning of the 2019-2020 flu season, there have been no pediatric influenza-related deaths reported. There have, however, been six influenza-related deaths this season with the median age of those patients being 75.
Ehresmann stated that just because flu season appears to have started earlier than normal, that doesn’t mean it will end earlier. The season typically lasts from October to May.
“It is still early in the flu season, and as long as there is influenza in the area, it is never too late to get your flu shot — even into the spring,” Smith encouraged. “Everyone over the age of six-months should get the flu vaccine.”
Smith stated that getting the flu shot not only protects the person receiving it, but also the others they are around.
“This includes babies too young to receive the vaccine or the very small population of people who cannot receive it,” she said.
So far in Steele County, no schools have reached the threshold of ill students where the school personnel need to notify the MDH. According to Karen Fountaine with Steele County Public Health, however, it is likely only a matter of time before local schools will be experiencing similar rates of absenteeism.
“Children are especially hit hard by the influenza B strain,” Fountaine stated.
Amy Jo Havelka, the supervisor of health services for the Owatonna school district, urges parents to contact the school district’s attendance line to report specific symptoms so that the district can accurately track and notify the MDH appropriately.
“If a student has a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, strep, of influenza-like symptoms, please stay home at least 24 hours or until fever free without fever reducing medications for 24 hours,” she said. “The attendance line is available 24 hours.”
The Owatonna school district attendance line can be reached at 507-444-8805.