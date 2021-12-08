A new program specifically for those affected by Alzheimer's and dementia, as well as their caregivers, is coming to the Steele County Historical Society this month. The mission? To ensure nobody walking this journey feels alone.
In November of this year, SCHS received a $15,081 grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) to provide education, services and resources to people living with dementia and those responsible for their care.
The first History Partners Memory Café will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the History Center, and will continue to take place at those times on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Attendees will need to reserve their spot by the Monday prior to the event to ensure adequate supplies and snacks will be available.
The purpose of the program is to provide caregivers and persons with mild to moderate dementia a place to come together to learn more about the disease and to discover methods to help as caregivers while increasing awareness of these diseases.
“Caregivers need just as much support as the persons affected by Alzheimer's and dementia,” said MaryAnne Higgins, events director for SCHS. “This disease affects every community and walk of life and that's why programs like this are so important.”
The Memory Café will offer social activities like storytelling, music, games and learning about artifacts in the museum. Sessions will also include learning of the benefits of screening for early detection and improve the rate of cognitive testing in those who are considered at risk for dementia. Each session will have a themed program and activity, and snacks will also be provided.
“Dementia and Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States,” Higgins said. “This program will be so beneficial for persons with this disease and their caregivers and families and friends to rally together and support each other and get new resources.”
Higgins said that the idea for the Memory Café was what she had in mind when applying for the MBA grant earlier this year. The funds for the grant only extend until June of 2022, but she said the intent is for this program to continue even after grant funds run out.
The Steele County Historical Society was one of 11 Minnesota organizations to receive a grant like this from the MBA.
With nearly 100,000 Minnesotans over the age of 65 having been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease or other related dementias, the number is suspected to increase by 20,000 in the next three years. Alzheimer’s poses an array of challenges — emotional, medical, financial and social — to family members of those with the disease. Seventy percent of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are cared for in their homes, with 75% of that care given by family, friends and neighbors.
According to the MBA Dementia Grants’ website, since the first grant was given, more than 53,000 people have been provided with education and training about dementia. Over 5,000 persons suspected or diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia received services, support and other resources, and nearly 5,000 family members, caregivers, friends and neighbors were provided with support in navigating their way through their loved one’s diagnosis.
To RSVP or for more information about the History Partners Memory Café, contact MaryAnne Higgins at 507-451-1420.