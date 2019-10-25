OWATONNA — As temperatures drop, the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary is warming up to get ready for its Holiday Bazaar.
The volunteer group has been organizing the annual sale for more than 50 years, and next weekend it will pack the hospital’s halls with baked goods, clothing, accessories, toys, home décor and more for those who want to get a jump on their holiday shopping.
The bazaar will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Event organizers are keeping the sale open an hour later than usual on the first day, to allow for workers in both the hospital and the community to stop by on their way home.
Another major change this year is that the hospital’s gift shop will be showcasing its new name and logo. Like the bazaar, the store is staffed by auxiliary volunteers; however, it’s open to the public year round.
“It used to be the Pink Pantry,” said Marcia Sullivan, store supervisor. “But that name doesn’t say anything other than it’s a color and it sounds like it may be a store of some sort. We’ve changed it to the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Coffee & Gift Shop.”
The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary has been around since 1952, and is comprised of volunteers who raise funds for and contribute to health care initiatives at the facility. In addition to helping run the hospital store and front desk, auxiliary members assist with therapy services and groundskeeping. The group also raises money for scholarships, among other things.
Sullivan said the group’s holiday bazaar will be the first major, public debut of the shop’s rebranding. “It’s more synonymous with who we are,” she noted.
In addition to taking care of inventory for the shop, Sullivan also helps out with sourcing items for the sale.
At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, models will be walking through the bazaar showing off some of the store’s apparel and accessories for the event’s annual style show.
“During the bazaar, and only during the bazaar, we also have a gift shop outlet,” said Sullivan. “It will be held in the cafeteria area and what it is, is apparel and jewelry that was formerly in the shop and now it’s priced for $5, $10, $15 and $20.”
Her shop will also be open during the event, and Sullivan revealed that she has a special theme for this year’s sale.
“I have buffalo plaid everything. Ear muffs, hats, gloves, socks, shoes, tunics, scarves, purses,” she listed. In addition, she’ll have an “overabundance of trolls” in stock, which are home decorations with long beards, pointy hats and felt costumes that she said come in every size and color.
Apart from the gift shop and the outlet, the annual bazaar is a chance for the auxiliary to bring in other vendors — and its own members — to sell baked goods, novelty items, children’s toys and games, winter accessories and more.
Auxiliary members Audrey Oldefendt, Kathy Ihlenfeld and Sheryl Ignaszewski are running the sale this year as tri-chairs, and said they plan on shopping at the event too. All items will be laid out in different sections around the first floor of the hospital, and each woman has her favorite area.
“I always go to collective goods, because I’ve got grandchildren and there are unique toys for the kids — things you cannot find anywhere else,” said Ignaszewski. In collective goods, shoppers can browse books, games and novelty items for all ages.
Ihlenfeld said she tends to gravitate toward the “Santa’s Stocking Stuffer” room, where she looks for hats and scarves to donate over the holiday season.
“The majority of the items are $6. There are some items that are higher priced, but you can find hats and mittens,” she noted. “If you’re purchasing for different organizations serving people in need over Christmas, it’s a great place to find things.”
For younger visitors, Ihlenfeld said the new and nearly-new sale is a big draw. “It’s a popular one among young people that are looking for holiday décor. Maybe they’re entertaining for the holidays and they might not have those special items. There are a lot of those things available in there.”
There will also be a sewing sale, run by the auxiliary’s volunteer sewing group, where shoppers can find embroidered hand towels and table runners, crocheted dish rags and more. One new vendor at the bazaar this year is Sheets Galore, who will be selling bedsheets of varying sizes and colors.
All in all, Ihlenfeld said it can be one-stop shop.
“It becomes a regional draw for people. There are folks from all over Southern Minnesota and beyond that will come for a day to Steele County and do the bazaars,” she noted. “People come out of here with all of their shopping done.”
While browsing, visitors can also pick up snacks from the bazaar bake sale or the hospital’s Prairie Meadows Café. Featured baked goods will include specialty breads, kolaches, fruit cake, scones, fudge, cookies, bars and more. New this year, lefse will also be on the menu.
Auxiliary volunteers want to encourage people to explore all corners of the bazaar, and shoppers who complete a holiday bazaar passport with initials from each area will be eligible to win prizes from some of the vendors.
After this year’s sale is over, the auxiliary will use all proceeds to fund sleep sacks for newborns at the hospital.
“[Sleep sacks] encourage babies to sleep on their back in order to prevent sudden infant death syndrome,” explained Ihlenfeld. “We have approximately 500 babies born at the Owatonna Hospital each year, and the auxiliary provides each new baby with a sleep sack and a bag of treats for the mom.”
For those wanting to visit the bazaar, get a head start on their holiday shopping and contribute to the auxiliary’s cause, the sale takes place next weekend at the Owatonna Hospital, located at 2250 26th St. NW. In addition to the building’s main parking lot, both the north and west lots will also be available and doors on those sides of the building will be open.
Residents wanting to get involved in planning the event, or working with the auxiliary on a number of other service projects, can pick up a volunteer application at the hospital’s gift shop or front desk. For more information, visit www.allinahealth.org/owatonna-hospital/about-us/volunteer.