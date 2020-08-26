Plans for the Steele County Relay for Life are finally starting to fall into place after a debate over what route to take with the annual event.
The relay will be a car cruise in downtown Owatonna starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The cruise will run up and down North Cedar Street and around Central Park, which will be lined with luminaries.
“It will run pretty much exactly the same as the car cruises that went on earlier this year,” said Mary Boettger, a lead organizer for the annual event, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. While a portion of the money goes to cancer research, a good portion goes to help residents diagnosed with cancer.
Participants can come and go as they please, but are asked to stay in their vehicle and not walk around in the park.
“We can’t have people congregating and walking there, but they can drive around and kind of see the luminaries,” Boettger said.
While the car cruise is officially the direction the relay committee has decided to go with, other details about the night’s event are still in the works. Relay teams are encouraged to decorate their vehicles to promote their team as a best decorated vehicle trophy will be awarded this year. Another trophy will be given out for the best car.
“So if there is a really unique older vehicle,” Boettger explained. “It’s all based on people’s voting system.”
The logistics on how the trophies will be handled is yet to be determined. She also added that Brad Kubat will be DJing the event and that the relay committee will likely encourage guests to tune into the local radio station to follow what is happening throughout the night. As far as the traditional opening ceremony, attendees may have to look toward next year to see that.
“I think we are probably not going to do that this year,” Boettger said. Although she does hope that there will be some sort of award ceremony. Currently the committee has not chosen an honorary chairperson and Boettger says she does not know if one will be selected this year.
Raffle tickets are still for sale for $10 each. The tickets have taken the place of the relay’s traditional silent auction. Each raffle ticket comes with a luminary bag. Those that are interested in purchasing a ticket can contact Mary Boettger at 507-390-5760, or contact a committee member or team captain for direction.