Last week, Carleton College became one of the first institutions of higher learning in Minnesota to require students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines to be allowed back on campus.
Though local public schools say they are not allowed to require vaccinations, administrators are providing information on the vaccines for parents and say the pace of staff vaccinations is helping them remain in in-person formats.
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted his district does not have a vaccine policy in place and believes OPS should not take a formal stand on the issue. However, he pushes out information to parents to make them aware of the local availability of vaccines. Owatonna secondary students have returned to their school buildings four days a week.
“We respect the rights of all of our families,” Elstad said.
He estimated that approximately 85% of staff have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Some who were not initially able to schedule a vaccination are now able to, he said, noting that one benefit to staff who have been fully vaccinated is that they don’t have to quarantine when they come in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.
Elstad estimated that the number of absentees fluctuates between 100-160 each day, with approximately 80% out because of close contact with someone who tested positive but feel no symptoms.
“We are holding steady,” he added.
At Faribault Public Schools, Superintendent Todd Sesker noted the district has been working with Rice County Public Health to help employees receive vaccinations. He added FPS is educating staff who haven’t received the vaccines, noting that virus cases “are pretty low” within the district.
‘This has been excruciatingly difficult’
Though Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said vaccinations are “the best tool” to end the pandemic, he knows the district must recognize that vaccinations are a choice and respect the decisions families make. He views the district’s role as “a convener,” helping people seeking the vaccine to receive doses. Hillmann estimated at least 90% of school staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
He said the district “is working through difficult circumstances” and providing as safe an environment as “practicable,” given existing circumstances, processes and procedures. He noted his belief that the school setting has proven to be one of the safest places for youth due to their predictable movements and stringent protocols. To him, there is “very, very limited evidence” of virus transmission within schools.
Hillmann is grateful for the community’s work to limit the spread of the virus despite the ongoing stress the pandemic has brought. He called on the community to continue to take preventative steps, including wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and staying home when sick.
“This has been excruciatingly difficult,” he said of the pandemic’s impact on the district.
Carleton anticipates return to pre-pandemic norm
In announcing last month that it was requiring vaccines, Carleton joined Macalester College as the only two colleges in Minnesota requiring student vaccinations for the fall.
“In light of our congregate living environment and educational mission, there is a strong ethical rationale for and public benefit in requiring such vaccination,” said Carleton President Steven Poskanzer. He added the college expects “courses will be primarily taught in person next fall, although flipped classrooms and other technology-enabled innovations may also continue.” He also expects to return to normal or near-normal occupancy, daily class schedules and passing period times, and rehearsal spaces. Poskanzer noted all employees are expected to return by Aug. 30, adding that he anticipates Carleton will start to reopen the campus to visitors this summer “with some restrictions.”
“We also will continue to require the flu vaccine for our community. We will, however, consider and manage requests for exemptions from these vaccination requirements in accordance with applicable state and federal law,” he said.
At Carleton, the percentage of positive tests has neared zero since late November. From Sunday, April 18 to Saturday, April 24, only two students, faculty and staff who are either living, learning or working on the Carleton campus tested positive for the virus.
Poskanzer said the framework developed for the fall, in conjunction with epidemiological and medical experts, “has the enthusiastic support of the college’s senior leadership.”
“With a fully vaccinated campus population, we do not anticipate requiring the wearing of masks this fall unless state or federal regulations dictate otherwise,” he noted. “Residence room occupancies will return to pre-pandemic levels, and student activities are expected to resume as usual, with possible modifications to audience sizes.”
At St. Olaf, Director of Communications Kari VanDerVeen noted last week that St. Olaf is “strongly encouraging our students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated, and we have offered on-campus vaccine clinics and transportation to other vaccination sites in an effort to support access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Like many colleges across the country, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rates within our campus community,” she noted. “We will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health, and we will make a decision in the coming weeks on whether the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for our campus community. We plan to resume a normal academic schedule in the fall.”