For almost a year, people isolated themselves in their homes and hid their faces behind masks. Craving to see faces once more, artist Bebe Keith began her year-long series to express that desire through her artwork.
The St. Paul artist’s “Faces in the Crowd” series will be on display at the Owatonna Arts Center gallery beginning July 6. The series shows Keith’s drive to draw and paint one face a day for a year. She began her first portrait on July 6, 2020, now a year later, 150 matted portraits will be strung up at the local gallery.
“People’s faces, everybody is just so unique and beautiful, and I’ve just enjoyed drawing a person every day,” Keith said, noting the many subtle and unique differences between faces.
Keith has always loved art. She recalls being known as the “kid who drew” during her childhood and says creating art “just feels good.” After teaching in an elementary school for a while, Keith went back to school for graphic design, integrating herself back into the art world. Although she ended up not doing much with graphic design, it became clear that art was her calling. As she practiced she began receiving increased recognition.
Today Keith is excited to display “Faces in the Crowd” for its first ever in-person public viewing. The exhibit celebrates people and what seems to be the closing to a difficult period of time during a pandemic.
Her portrait journey began after applying for a residency, which was ultimately canceled by the pandemic. So she decided to treat last summer as a residency for herself, allowing herself to try out new materials, sharpen her skills and work on personal projects.
Using a reference picture app, Keith can scroll through the photo portraits, selecting various faces, poses and looks for her daily drawing. She describes drawing her references as an intimate experience, looking more closely at the way a person’s nose curves, their lips turn and their eyes shine.
“It just feels so personal, which it is, it is somebody’s face and each one is so different from the next and so you really appreciate the beauty in every different face no matter who it belongs to,” Keith said.
Depicting diversity in her stylized watercolor portrait series is intentional, she said. Folks of different genders, ages and races have been incorporated into the series.
Each portrait is 6 inches by 9 inches, most are vertical, while some are horizontal. Keith begins by using a pencil to draw out the person, followed by Pigma markers to create an outline with varying thickness. From there she paints with watercolor, adding gouache — a more opaque watercolor. She adds the finishing details and hash marks with colored pencils. Most portraits are done on toned paper, usually tan or gray, but can also be done on yellow or pink paper.
Generally it takes about two hours to complete a portrait, she said, adding that every step in the process is enjoyable.
Keith recently came out with an online stylized watercolor portrait class in which students can view her process and learn how to do it themselves. More information about the class can be found on her website at bebekeith.com under the “Classes — Online” tab.
Although Keith has quite a bit of experience in creating glass sculptures, mosaics and designing terrazzo floors, the “Faces in the Crowd” series allowed her to sharpen her drawing skills. At the same time it opened up an opportunity to explore a new type of art. Once the series is complete, Keith plans to continue her artistic passion.
“I’m not really sure what the next direction will be, but it’ll probably be tying together all the things I’ve done previously and going in the new direction. I’m just not sure and I kind of like the unknowing,” Keith said.