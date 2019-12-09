OWATONNA — Temperatures are set to drop past zero Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind chills reaching as low as 20-below, according to the National Weather Service. As the frigid weather arrives sooner than many expected, Steele County has a variety of services to help residents stay up-to-date and safe during the brief cold snap.
According to meteorologist Brent Hewett with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, this week’s colder-than-average weather is the product of a perfect storm of recent snow and clearing skies that make Tuesday and Wednesday potentially hazardous in terms of chill.
“To our north and northwest, we have a pretty set snowpack already. When you get a cold air mass lined up like this, that snowpack helps lower the temperatures,” explained Hewett, comparing the powder to an ice pack in a cooler.
He added that weather in Steele County should warm back up starting Thursday, and continue in the low 20s and high teens through the weekend. While he added that the dip isn’t considered extreme cold — the National Weather Service had yet to issue a formal advisory as of Monday afternoon, waiting to see what cloud cover looked like going into Tuesday — Hewett said residents should still be sure to limit exposure and take extra precautions while traveling.
“If you’re going out Monday night through Wednesday, the wind chill will likely be in the negative teens at the warmest,” he explained. “It’s definitely pretty cold for this time of year, and frostbite could happen if you’re out there for 15 to 20 minutes without gloves and a hat on.”
Outdoor precautions
Amy Caron, director of Steele County Public Health, advised residents to bundle up and check for signs of frostbite. According to the Mayo Clinic, these can include numbness, discolored or waxy-looking skin, joint and muscle stiffness and blistering after warming in severe cases.
Caron added that residents with upper respiratory ailments or chronic diseases may want to especially limit their time out-of-doors during the cold snap, as they could be more readily affected.
For commuters, she advised keeping an emergency kit in the car in case of a breakdown. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, this should include things like matches, snacks, a whistle, a cell phone charger, flashlight, blankets, a shovel, booster cables, even cat litter or another form of sand that can be poured on the road.
Caron also noted it’s important to keep extra warm clothes in the car, and during severe weather Hewett said to always let someone know if you’re on the road and when you should arrive at your destination.
Getting winter gear
For residents in need of winter clothing, the Steele County Clothesline in Owatonna is well-stocked, according to Executive Director Maureen Schlobohm. Families with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level can apply to the organization for winter gear, clothing, home goods and other items free of charge.
“The community’s been great. We had a lot of wonderful coat drives going on earlier this fall,” said Schlobohm, “but they do go pretty quickly, so that doesn’t last long. Right now, we’re limiting families to one coat per member just to make sure everybody gets what they need.”
Schlobohm added that the Clothesline is also open to the public as a secondhand store with discounted winter goods. She encouraged those who may qualify for the nonprofit’s services to stop by the store with a photo ID that can prove they are a Steele County resident. Last year alone, the organization served 4,110 individuals, 1,600 of who were children 17 and under.
Schlobohm said these numbers have been slowly increasing in recent years, coupled with a rise in the number of senior citizens utilizing the Clothesline.
“We don’t really know why,” she said. “My guess with seniors is that they’re living on a fixed income. The cost of living goes up and they have to adjust. We just help them save on that added expense.”
Additional resources
Caron also noted that Semcac, a nonprofit community action agency serving southern Minnesota, is able to provide another cold-weather service for residents — assistance with heating costs. Through its Energy Assistance Program, Steele County residents making roughly 50% or less of the state median income can get help paying their bills this winter. More information and an application form are available on the agency’s website at www.semcac.org/community-development/energy-assistance.
The Steele County Clothesline can be found online at www.steelecountyclothesline.org, and is located at 155 Oakdale St. in Owatonna. Other cold weather safety tips — including what to pack in an emergency kit — can be found on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website at www.dps.mn.gov.
Those wanting to stay on top of severe weather events can sign also sign up for Steele County’s Everbridge Community Notification System. Residents can register for notifications via text, phone call, email or all of the above at www.steelecountyemergency.com/everbridge-emergency-notification-system.