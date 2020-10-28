The Escape Artists exhibit is currently showing at the Owatonna Arts Center and will be up until Nov. 22. The exhibit’s reception is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1-4 p.m. and was supposed to act as an 80th birthday party for Escape Artist founder, Dee Teller. However the celebration is canceled and Teller will not be able to make it to the reception because of medical issues.
“Maybe we can celebrate in a different way for my 81st birthday next year,” Teller says.
The exhibit displays a collective of local and regional artist who attend art retreats together to create and collaborate on art projects, including Teller’s sumi-e Asian brush painting.
Food will not be served at the reception.
In the meantime people can also check out the Fall show at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, as some of her paintings are showing there beginning this week.