Two men are facing criminal charges after they were arrested Sunday in Steele County in separate incidents, according to court documents.
Shane Paul Johnson, 41, of Owatonna was formally charged Monday with two felony counts of domestic assault, one for inflicting harm on the victim and another for intentionally causing fear of immediate harm or death. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted to domestic assault in progress and were advised that the male – identified as Johnson – had thrown a flower pot at the female victim and dumped cleaning chemicals on her. When officers arrived, the victim was found outside visibly distraught, covered in white powder and having difficulty breathing. Officers also observed a large red mark and teeth marks on the victim’s arm.
The victim told officers she had been in a verbal argument with Johnson the night prior to the incident and she had been removing her personal belongings from the home when Johnson allegedly attacked her.
Johnson has previous domestic assault convictions, including a 2012 felony conviction in Dakota County and a 2017 gross misdemeanor conviction in Blue Earth County.
Johnson is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $30,000. His next court appearance is Monday.
In other court news, 20-year-old Dylan Jeffery Okorie of Blooming Prairie was also charged Monday with second-degree possession of a hallucinogen and fifth-degree possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, during a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation on Highway 14 on Sunday, a Steele County deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. The driver, identified as Okorie, informed the deputy that he had marijuana in the vehicle a few hours prior to the incident.
During a search of Okorie’s vehicles, deputies uncovered 368 grams of psilocybin mushrooms – a schedule I substance with a high potential for abuse that are also commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration – along with THC pods, vape pen cartridges that smelled of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Okorie’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.