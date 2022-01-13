As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, contact tracing proves to become more and more difficult.
In a message sent out by the Owatonna School District to families Thursday, the district announced beginning Friday, Jan. 14, district staff will no longer be notifying families of close contacts with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the email sent to parents and guardians, due to the currently high rate of COVID-19 transmission and ongoing staffing shortages within the district, it is no longer feasible for the district to trace contact, which also applies to local public health agencies.
Supervisor of School Health Services Amy Jo Havelka said the mask mandate is in place to help reduce exposure, but if a child is present in school, they may still be exposed. Parents are advised to self monitor for symptoms, and if a child in the home is sick to keep them home from school and activities until symptoms subside. It is also recommended to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop.
The Owatonna School District is not alone, as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise statewide for the last two weeks, according to data collected by the Minnesota Department of Health. Other area schools have been closely monitoring their own case rates, doing what they can to keep doors open and students in class. For some districts, however, distance learning is their next step.
Due to rising numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Faribault, two schools have moved to distance learning after a message was sent to parents that more than 15% of staff have had to stay home due to COVID-19 or influenza since Jan. 3, which was the first day back following the districts winter break.
The Faribault Middle School will move to online learning Friday, with the high school following suit on Wednesday. Both schools are expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 24.
Similarly, St. Peter Public Schools utilized Thursday’s school day as an at-home flexible learning day. The flexible learning day is followed by a teacher work day Friday. Teachers will utilize the work day for prep time, but students will have the full day off. Students will also have Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School officials said adding the flexible learning day before the other two days off for students would assist in slowly the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the district.
Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said in a time such as now, where there is such a high spread of the disease, contract tracing becomes difficult and sometimes inefficient as high numbers are continually reported.
"In addition to masking, hand washing and social distancing, vaccinations are the best line of defense for those who are eligible to be vaccinated," Berry said. "The state of Minnesota recently introduced an incentive program for 5 to 11-year-olds to get vaccinated. It's a win-win."
The MDH is offering $200 Visa gift cards to Minnesota families who get their children between the ages of 5 and 11 fully vaccinated between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.
Steele County Public Health Assistant Director Amber Aaseth said a spike in COVID-19 and influenza A cases were anticipated following the holidays, but the rapid spread caught some off guard.
"The most important thing is for people to get vaccinated and to stay home if they are sick," Aaseth said. "Our health care professionals are spent, and hospitals are full, so we all need to be smart and do what we can to slow down the spread of all these illnesses."
Due to the rapid rise in positive cases, Owatonna Public Schools are pulling together in order to avoid moving to a distance learning model. For the first time since 2020, a two-week mask mandate began Wednesday and remains in effect until Jan. 26.
Testing is available in Owatonna at CompCare Clinics, Mayo Clinic Health System, Hy-vee Pharmacy, and Walgreens.
More information on the "Kids Deserve a Shot" program through the Minnesota Department of Health can be found at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/index.jsp.