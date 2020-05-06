After a doing weeks of outreach during what Limhi “Lee” Vela considered to be an unusually quiet time, things are starting to ramp up again at the Free Clinic of Steele County.
Vela, the director of the Free Clinic, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic most patients were unaware if services were still being provided or how to access them. So he began reaching out to its list of patients – all Steele County residents who are underinsured or uninsured and living at the 200% poverty level or below – and simply leaving them messages about the clinic’s new telemedicine operation.
“The Mayo Clinic here in Owatonna has been gracious enough to loan out their program and allow us to use their interpreter services, which really helps,” Vela said. “It’s been quite efficient, and other than simply needing an interpreter it has all gone smoothly.”
Aside from Vela and the clinic’s dental services coordinator, the clinic is entirely staffed by volunteer health care professionals from the community. This includes doctors, nurses, dentists, hygienists and technicians, as well as those who help with administrative duties.
“The telemedicine has been in important to keep providing out services while keeping our volunteers safe,” Vela said. “We are a completely volunteer-driven organization as well as a United Way agency.”
Now that more people are aware the services are still being provided by the Free Clinic through telemedicine, Vela said that his days are again becoming busier with returning phone calls and scheduling appointments. He added that some of the situations the have come to light since the stay-at-home order was put in place ranges from things as simple as refilling a prescription or supplying additional bandages for more serious cases such as dental emergencies.
“We are trying to keep people from going to the emergency room for something small that we can help with and treat,” Vela said, adding that with the pandemic people haven’t been calling in like they would normally and instead are seeking help at the emergency room. Since the pandemic, the Free Clinic has had to make three referrals for dental emergencies to oral surgeons, which is free for its patient.
One of the most common misconceptions that accompany the Free Clinic is that it is solely for Spanish-speaking individuals. The clinic serves Steele County adults who live at or below the 200% poverty level. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, a household of one that is taking in $2,127 a month is at the 200% poverty level via federal guidelines. For a household of four, the household would be taking in $4,367 a month or less.
“A lot of these people are essential workers,” Vela said. “We see people that work in supermarkets full time or part time but they can’t make ends meet. We are seeing small business owners who are going through a hard time due to the pandemic. And we see people who are simply caught between a rock and a hard place because they may be homeless or recently unemployed.”
Vela said that they Free Clinic’s Board of Directors is discussing reopening the medical clinic May 19 for in-person appointments, though nothing is set in stone. He added that in-person dental services will take longer to reopen due to the higher risk of exposure for those volunteers.
“We are hoping to get dental appointments started sometime in June, but that is going to look completely different,” Vela said. “Dental is a bit more invasive as the dentist is getting in the person’s mouth, meaning that our volunteers will need a lot more [personal protective equipment].”
In the meantime, Vela hopes that the uninsured and underinsured people of Steele County will recognize that telemedicine is an effective and accessible way to get health care as the pandemic continues to unfold. The Free Clinic has Spanish and Somali interpreters, and can use both video calls and telephone calls to provide the telemedicine service.
“This isn’t important just for their physical health, but for their emotional health and mental well-being,” Vela said. “This is a huge step in their health.”