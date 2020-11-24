An Ellendale man who fled from a Steele County deputy has been formally charged after his court-ordered ankle monitor connected him to the incident.
David Lavern Klocek, 38, was formally charged on Monday with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony, for an incident that occurred in Ellendale on Nov. 21. Klocek was also charged with driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, which is a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday in Ellendale for a tail light violation. The vehicle continued to drive down 52nd Avenue at speeds reaching 95 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually entered a ditch and proceeded through a bean field before the deputy lost sight of it over a hill.
The deputy observed the vehicle parked north of a residence on 168th Street near the field but appeared unoccupied, according to court documents. The deputy reported finding a bottle of vodka and a BB gun inside the vehicle as he waited for other units to arrive and set up a perimeter. Court records show another deputy contacted a registered owner of the vehicle who stated they had dropped the truck off in Ellendale to be worked on by a man named Dave, later identified as Klocek.
According to the complaint, a deputy contacted Klocek’s probation agent who advised him that Klocek had an ankle monitor. Probation gave the deputy a time frame of locations that matched up to the pursuit times. Records show probation was able to make contact with Klocek who agreed to meet with the deputies. Klocek’s probation officer requested a breathalyzer test be performed on Klocek, and he provided a sample of 0.192 blood alcohol content.
Klocek admitted to driving the vehicle the deputy pursued and apologized for “taking off,” according to court records. Klocek also told deputies that after the pursuit he began to drink heavily.
Klocek’s driving privileges had been canceled since April 22, 2010 for a driving while impaired offense. His cancelation status was deemed inimical to public safety by the state of Minnesota.
Klocek is currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center. Judge Joseph A. Bueltel set bail without conditions at $30,000. Klocek’s initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.