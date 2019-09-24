MEDFORD — It has been over a year since the Medford Park Board first asked the city council for approval to seek grants and other funding necessary to construct a playground at the greenspace where the old water tower was once located.
During that meeting, the council debated on where the focus of the park board should be. While some wanted to see the park board go after these grants, others wanted the board to concentrate its efforts on Straight River Park instead. At the time, no decision was ever made on seeking grants.
During the regular city council meeting on Monday night, the green space came back into question as council member Marie Sexton made a motion to designate the green space as a park and formally name it “Old Water Tower Park” to avoid confusion on where the park is located. She also stated that in order to seek grants and other forms of funding the park needs to have an official name.
“It has our siren on it. It has our electric equipment that was before that,” Sexton said as she discussed why the space should be a city park. “It’s not going to be a private lot.”
With two new members sitting on the city council since the last discussion, however, the motion was defeated in a 2-3 vote. Sexton and Mayor Lois Nelson were the only two in favor of the designation and naming.
Originally the motion was made just to name the green space, but after council member Matt Dempsey stated that he was unaware that the property had officially been designated as a park City Administrator Andy Welti suggested that it should first be designated as such.
“We’ll have to go back to the park board again for some further discussion,” Nelson said as the motion was defeated with council members Dempsey, Chad Langeslag, and Grace Bartlett opposing.
“How are we supposed to get any grant money?” Sexton asked. “These public areas we can’t get any grant money for if we don’t designate it and give it a name.”
As Nelson tried to move the meeting along stating that the park board will have to put together a “solid sales pitch” for the council in the future, Sexton expressed her frustration stating that she was “lost” about the vote considering all the time that has already been spent in trying to improve the area. She also wanted to know if it wasn’t a park what the council intended the area to be.
“A green space,” Dempsey said. “I personally don’t see that we need another park in town.”
Dempsey added that he would like to hear from the park board about it reasoning for wanting another park in town, something Sexton stated the park board believes in.