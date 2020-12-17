When Steven Henry held his first published book in his hand, he realized he accomplished a lifelong dream of his — becoming a writer.
Through writing as a hobby for several years, the Northfield native started writing a mystery series back in 2015. He’s now has made the transition to writing as a full-time vocation.
“I’ve always wanted to be a writer, that’s the one job I’ve always thought I could always do and love, but you can’t just start doing that out of nowhere,” said Henry.
Since he began writing full time after his employer of 12 years accelerated layoffs to include his position this June, Henry feels blessed to be able to have the opportunity to love what he’s being paid to do, something he hopes to never take for granted.
“Right now, this is my dream and I never want to lose track of that. I know it’s a rare thing to be able to do this, so I want to be thankful for it and always turn on my ‘A’ game,” added Henry.
By the time Henry found a publisher willing to take him on, he had written the first three books in his series relating to Erin O’Reilly, a K-9 policewoman in New York City. The series follows Erin as she and her German shepherd, Rolf, sniff out clues and solve murders while dealing with the complicated relationship between cops and criminals.
Henry’s wife, Ingrid, had connections with the new chief editor of Quickworkspress, a small publishing house, who liked his first book and published it in November 2017. Though only selling a couple hundred copies to several family members around the holiday season, Henry recalled trying to be satisfied with the results as the money he made wasn’t enough for him to make a living.
In 2018, Henry submitted his first book to Book Bub, an online promotional site particularly for e-books to gain more exposure. Though timid at first with the amount of money needed to invest in the submission, Henry and his wife decided to make the plunge, hoping to at least break even. He made sure to have his second book published and ready to go, so readers could move on to the next in the series after finishing the previous. That brought better results than his first book, as they made back the investment in just the first day. A couple months later, Henry found out his first week’s success on the Book Bub site put him on the USA Best Sellers list.
“If you’ve ever wondered what that means, it means you had a really good week, at minimum,” said Henry with a laugh. “The good thing about that is once you can say you were on the list, more people buy them and assume this guy must be really good.”
Though it’s been different making the transition and stressful at times not being able to predict income as in a salary job, Henry enjoys being his own boss, especially after 12 years of a desk job. He builds his own schedule, allotting time in the mornings for things like home maintenance and taking care of the dog and devoting afternoons for writing. Henry’s goal is to complete at least 1,500 words a day a minimum of five days a week, sometimes seven. If he keeps on his schedule, Henry can finish a manuscript in a little over a month. From that point, another two to three months are needed for tasks such as completing the cover design, doing the editing and developing promotional materials. He aims to have three or four books released every year.
Henry gives much of the credit to Ingrid, who has been a wonderful support and even taught herself graphic design so she can design the books’ covers.
“I can’t speak highly enough of her,” said Henry of his wife, who has always believed in him and his abilities.
Currently, Henry is working on a fairly large series of detective novels and is the author of the USA Today bestselling novel “Black Velvet” and the other nine books in the series to date, as well as “Ember of Dreams,” a fantasy novel.
Henry encourages those interested in writing to do so, and if doing it as a vocation, to treat it as a job.
“I certainly slack off sometimes, but I try to take it seriously,” said Henry. “I do care about the story and I care about the characters. They feel genuinely real to me. A lot of times when I’m writing I feel like I’m not making things up, they’re telling me things.”
He’s worked off several authors in attempt to develop his own voice. For this specific type of writing, it’s important to allow fast-paced reading with lots of action and dialogue. Henry said he also tries to put things in his books to make people smile and laugh, ideally combining a mix of humor and seriousness.
One of his most enjoyable moments in his journey thus far came after receiving a positive review from a retired Chicago police officer, and owner of a German Shepherd. In Henry’s stories, the German shepherd featured is an important part of the story and solving mysteries.
“This guy had nothing but good things to say on how I handled the policing,” said Henry of the memorable review. “Knowing a police officer appreciated what I was doing and felt I was doing a good job of what they experience, that was tremendous. Of course I’m writing fiction, but I still want to get things as right as I can.”