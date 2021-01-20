A Level Three sex offender has moved to a new residence in Owatonna, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Richard Dean Paquin II, 40, has moved into the vicinity of the 100 block of 21st Street Northwest in Owatonna. He first relocated to Owatonna in July following his release from prison.
Paquin, who is originally from Owatonna, was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a child he knew. The contact included sexual touching and penetration.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department can notify residents of an offender’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility if it believes the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Paquin will be monitored by law enforcement.
Paquin has served his court-mandated sentence is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The notification cannot be used to threaten, harass or intimidate Paquin. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Owatonna Police Department is unable to hold a community meeting regarding Paquin’s relocation. Additional questions regarding Paquin’s release and relocation and concerns about public safety can be directed to Det. Christian Berg at the Owatonna Police Department at 507-774-7220.