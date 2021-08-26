Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has over 300 children on its waiting list, looking for a Big.
This is a larger than normal waiting list, said Executive Director Michelle Redman. And the demand is higher than usual with children in greater need of role models during the pandemic. As for volunteers, Redman said she hasn’t seen the number of inquiries this low in her 13 years with the organization.
“We are lacking in volunteers in all of our programs right now, which is super unfortunate,” Redman said. “We actually had a lot of new volunteers in 2020, and I don’t know why but it’s almost like a drought of volunteers now, and we’re having a hard time.”
In asking current volunteers for feedback, Redman has learned that many Bigs initially held off because they thought the commitment would take more of their time. With that in mind, part of BBBS’s recruitment efforts has become spreading awareness that the time commitment is as little as two hours a month.
“That time could be spent going for ice cream or baking cookies, twice a month,” Redman said. “Going out and hanging with a child in your community, being there and being a friend, going for a walk and having Starbucks. So many of the best memories are the simple things, talking and sharing stories.”
Kurt Halverson of Owatonna, a BBBS volunteer since 2020, didn't believe he had the time to dedicate to the program until the AVID program launched. This allowed him the time to "meet" with his Little, Rashid, during the workday.
In June, after completing several months with the program, Halverson said he was "amazed at what a great match we were."
“The other really neat thing is it’s not just about me helping him grow, but he’s also helped me to grow as well,” Halverson said in June. “I’m doing online classes for my bachelor’s degree, and when I was talking to him about some struggles I was having, he was able to talk me through that. And that’s so cool to have an eighth grader giving a 40-year-old advice.”
Apart from the community-based program, in which individual adults 18 or older, or couples are matched with Littles in their communities, the school site programs also need more volunteers.
BBBS needs 43 volunteer Bigs for Faribault Middle School’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students, 30 Bigs for Owatonna Middle School’s AVID students, and 46 Bigs for Owatonna Middle School’s REACH students. The AVID program focuses on helping eighth-grade students prepare for college and careers while the REACH program provides support to students facing adversity.
Redman said BBBS would like to place the first round of volunteers in the AVID/REACH programs by Sept. 15 and continue to enroll more Bigs as needed.
Since AVID is a 100% virtual volunteer opportunity, Bigs involved in this program aren’t required to have driver’s licenses. They neither need to leave work, nor prepare their own activities as the curriculum aligns closely with what happens in the AVID classroom.
Students might interview their Bigs about their jobs and learn what it takes to pursue a specific career. They also do fun activities, all based on college and career readiness, within the online Virtual Academy provided on the BBBS website.
“There are simple conversations they have that are actually very impactful, and the students really learn a lot from these conversations,” Redman said. “Time management, how to stay organized, tips and tools, and I’m sure even the Bigs learn a little from it also.”
REACH, which is at Owatonna Middle School only, is an in-person volunteer opportunity for Bigs. These volunteers visit the school on the same day every other week and participate in the activity the teacher organizes.
No matter the program a volunteer wants to join within BBBS, Redman said the matching process is the same. Potential Bigs are asked about their likes, dislikes and interests and matched with a Little based on compatibility. Littles and their families are also interviewed as part of the process.
While the goal of the program is for the Big to impact the Little, Redman said the reverse is also true. In 2020, she said 100% of Bigs surveyed said their Little made an impact on their life.
“People donate school supplies, but how about just donating some of your time and really making a huge impact for local students?” Redman said.