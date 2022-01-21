Weather it is a hot summer day or a cool winter evening, an ice cold beer goes good with anything — including raising money for a worthy cause.
Foremost Brewing Cooperative kicked off a new monthly fundraising campaign in December called “Pints With a Purpose." In the first event, proceeds raised were donated to the United Way of Steele County. This month, the event will be benefiting Rachel’s Light.
Molly Kerr, member and marketing coordinator at Foremost, said they wanted to start these monthly fundraisers because community is one of their principal priorities at the co-op. She added they want to ensure they were supporting different local organizations that are important to the members.
“The pandemic has been really difficult for a lot of organizations and businesses in Steele County,” Kerr said. “We wanted to find a way to give back to the community and to the organizations that people love. It's a great way to highlight these organizations and support them and us.”
All day on Thursday, Jan. 27, one dollar of every Foremost beer pint or root beer pint sold will be donated to Rachel’s Light — a local homeless shelter for women and children in crisis. The organization's executive director, Amanda Starks, and other volunteers will be attending the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but the fundraising will take place throughout the day.
“Foremost reached out to us and asked if we would be interested in one of these events,” Starks said. “They have done most of the leg work, but we feel so honored to have been chosen.”
Opening months before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the world, Starks said she and other members of the organization haven’t had many opportunities to connect with the community through events.
“When the pandemic hit, like many other businesses and organizations, we had the odds against us,” Starks said. “We hope this fundraising event will allow us to connect more with the community that has been so supportive of us so far and allow us to show what we are all about, and allow people to ask questions and get involved.”
“We really just want to bring more awareness to the community of what and who we are and that we’re raising money to serve homeless women and children,” she continued.
Rachel’s Light is a nonprofit organization that opened their doors in September of 2019 after a group of locals felt obligated to offer women and children who found themselves experiencing homelessness to have a safe place and temporary home after the Lily Sparrow House in Owatonna closed its doors two years prior. Along with providing a shelter and basic necessities, Starks said that they will take action in helping the women find their “next steps” that will lead to stable housing, whether that be finding long-term employment or possibly going back to school and referrals for opportunities.
The house which sits just outside of Meridan, which has 12 beds and four rooms, and will take in women and children who are experiencing any type of temporary homelessness. According to Starks, that can range from living in toxic situations, couch-surfing and potentially domestic situations.
Anyone who would like to donate but cannot attend the event can visit RachelsLight.com for information on the organization, how to donate or how to get involved with volunteer opportunities.
Those seeking an application can go to RachelsLight.com or contact Steele County. Applications can be sent to RachelsLight55060@gmail.com or to P.O. Box 118 in Owatonna. Updates for Rachel’s Light can be found on its Facebook page.