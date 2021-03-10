The Early Childhood Special Education team has made it a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect with children and their caregivers to work on critical development skills in the first few years of a child's life.
On Monday, the ECSE team gave the Owatonna School Board an update on the program during the height of a global pandemic, highlighting their work with children from birth to age 3.
The team provides free early intervention services to children who display delays in development. Additionally, the team works closely with caregivers, providing support to caregivers because parents are a child’s first and best teacher, according to ECSE teacher Ashley Glende.
ECSE services are referral-based, accepting recommendations from doctors, MNPrairie County Alliance, local daycare centers and county Public Health among others. Those concerned about a child’s development can make a referral through helpmegrowmn.org. From there, the ECSE team reaches out to families to conduct a play evaluation, meet with parents to discuss results and determine priorities for the child’s development. Together they make an Individual Family Service Plan to identify and support goals.
“When this idea of early intervention started back in the '80s, what it used to be is, you'd go into the home and you provide direct therapy to children,” said Maggie Goldade, special services supervisor. “Then what made more sense was let's coach families, let's coach caregivers on how to do this day-to-day in their natural routines so that we can make a bigger difference.”
Today the main foundation for the program is relationship building with caregivers/parents through coaching, while also identifying what caregivers/parents would like to work on. The team understands how important it is to work with the families, as they are with the child significantly longer than any one ECSE team member could ever be.
“We realized and recognize that they are their child's primary teacher, it's not us. So we're going in really working with those parents because they're with them 24/7,” said Jill Achterkirch, speech/language pathologist. “We're with them just very short bits of time throughout the week.”
The team acts as an introduction to the Owatonna school district system for the families and aims to prepare children to enter the school system.
Each ECSE site and home visit looks different, as every child and family has their own unique needs. According to Megan Schultz, an ECSE teacher, the team really tries to get to know the family first to figure out the developmental skills to implement throughout the families’ daily routines. Sometimes this means the ECSE team will work with the family at home, other times they will work with the family in their natural and frequently visited environments, such as a childcare setting, park, grocery store or library.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing restrictions on site visits, the ECSE team made efforts to continue their site visits virtually and stay connected with families throughout the pandemic.
“During the pandemic and distancing learning periods, things have looked very different. We have met with families in different ways. We have done some virtual visits, so sometimes it still seems like we are still in their homes. Checking in via phone calls and text messages, emails, whatever is convenient for the family is always our goal,” said Jenn Radel, an ECSE teacher.
Currently the team serves around 40 to 50 kids. Achterkirch said she believes the services may not be that well known to the community, and she hopes to get the word out that these services do exist and that they are free