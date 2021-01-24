The Owatonna Foundation received donations totaling $1 million in 2020, surpassing the first milestone of its goal to raise $3 million in three years.
The fundraising occurred last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges for residents and businesses. The foundation also received a $500,000 anonymous donation that gave it a "huge head start" to its 2020 fundraising campaign, Executive Director Laura Resler said in a statement.
"All of us at the Owatonna Foundation are looking forward to a better 2021 for everyone," Resler said. "This past year, we have seen the best of us working towards an end to the pandemic, caring for those affected, the tenacity and courage of our citizens and community businesses and the sheer strength of the human spirit."
The foundation sees greater needs emerging each year, which was the impetus behind the foundation's fundraising goal of "3 in 3 by 2023." If reached, that goal would mean the foundation's assets would reach $10 million and the foundation could provide $500,000 in grants annually for Owatonna projects, according to the foundation's announcement.
Foundation President Denny Meillier said their hearts go out to everyone who has been adversely affected by the pandemic. Despite the hardships, the foundation was overwhelmed by the support it received and many donors increased their donations in 2020, he said.
"There are truly no words to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the Owatonna Foundation in 2020," Meillier said. "We are humbled by the support and trust that the community has in us."
The Owatonna Foundation distributed $20,000 in aid to Community Pathways and SEMCAC in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, which was outside of its normal scope of projects. The foundation also distributed grants in 2020 to the Owatonna Fire Department, Steele County Master Gardeners, Hospitality House, city of Owatonna, Owatonna Arts Center, Let's Smile, We All Play Project and the Steele County Free Clinic.