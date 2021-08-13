Growing up, Annika Wiese, of Owatonna, always admired the pageants she saw on TV.
“I grew up watching the National USA and Miss Universe pageants,” Wiese said. “It was a dream of mine that I wanted to make a reality – to stand up on that stage at that level.”
Though the 18-year-old didn’t grow up in the pageant circuit, she took a leap this summer to snatch her dream — and ended up taking the crown.
On Aug. 1, Wiese was named Miss Minnesota Teen USA at the Ames Center in Burnsville. Wiese – along with Miss Minnesota USA winner Katarina Spasojevic of Minnetonka — will advance and compete in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants in November.
Wiese described the experience as surreal and something she will never forget, adding that it is uncommon for first-timers like her to take the title.
“So many of the girls I was competing against were girls where pageants were a major thing in their lives,” she said. “But I went into it with the mentality that you have to stay true to yourself. You have to be genuine and authentic because the judges can tell if you’re putting on a face or just giving them what you think they want to hear.”
While the active wear and evening wear were areas Wiese said she was comfortable in, she enjoyed the opportunity to show her personal style in unique ways, it was the interview portion that she was most nervous about.
“Interviews aren’t something that I’m very well versed in, but the judges made the experience really comfortable,” she Wiese. “I felt really confident afterward, which was a great feeling because that was the first thing we did, so I was able to go into the rest of the weekend feeling good.”
When Wiese was called as the first of five finalists, she said she was both surprised and relieved, letting go of some of the pressure and stress that she experienced when they had announced the semifinalists earlier that same day. When she was crowned the winner, however, Wiese can only describe the moment as shocking.
“I was surprised, but it was a great feeling, too,” she said. “I could feel how excited everyone was for me.”
Wiese’s parents, Ann and Nick Wiese, of Owatonna, were able to attend the pageant in person while her grandparents and 14-year-old brother, Connor, watched from a livestream at home. Wiese said while everyone in her family was excited for her, it was probably her sports-minded brother who expressed it the most.
“It was so cute,” said Wiese, adding that she always cheers for him during his various sporting events, too.
While Wiese looks forward to continuing her journey as potentially the next Miss Teen USA, she is enthusiastic about doing all she can to be a positive role model and influence in her own community.
“That’s the most important part of this title — providing a positive influence anyway you can. No matter how big or small an action may be, it’s really important to think about the bigger impact you will have,” she said. “I really want to encourage young girls’ confidence of just knowing that they can do this. I went into this unknowing what to expect, but it’s all about your confidence and how you carry yourself.”
“If they have any goals, no matter what they may be, they need to just go for it,” Wiese continued. “If you want something you can definitely make it a reality.”
Wiese will be entering her senior year at Owatonna High School this fall. After high school, Wiese said she plans on continuing her education and possibly exploring a career in the medical field.