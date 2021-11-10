Amid tense discussions over efforts toward equity in Owatonna Public Schools (OPS), staff sought to provide a space to describe those efforts and answer questions.
Dozens of women and mothers came to the Tuesday night meeting of the Owatonna Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held at Trinity Lutheran Church. According to Linda Hoffman, co-president of the branch, the event had been planned back in June in response to members' questions about changing education standards and discussions around equity. The speakers for the event were Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning at OPS, and Martina Wagner, English language development coordinator at OPS.
Krell and Wagner began by informing visitors on the work OPS is doing to try to achieve goals around equity. These include the school’s implementation of the Minnesota Bilingual and Multilingual Seals program, which allows students with proficiency in languages other than English to earn college credits.
Other efforts include OPS’s adoption of a new literacy program from Fountas and Pinnell, an intervention program that provides intensive instruction to supplement literacy education. Krell said the program has helped elementary school students discover their love of writing.
Krell also sees matters of equity as inextricably linked to literacy skills, which she suggested should be matched by a genuine interest on the part of students in what they are reading. This is why it’s so important, she said, for every student to be able to see themselves reflected in the books they are reading at school.
“Some of our students of color never really saw themselves in a book,” Krell said, adding that OPS has tried in the last five years to insert more books into the elementary school curriculum that reflect the diversity of the students reading them.
These new books, she said, “are really authentic. They celebrate students, they celebrate families.”
Krell later said that while some students might need a four-year college degree to pursue their interests, not all of them do, since there are many jobs in technical, healthcare and other fields that don’t require them. Efforts OPS is making toward this end include a nursing course being offered at Owatonna High School that allows students to earn credits toward a nursing program into which they can be enrolled upon high school graduation.
“We really just need to match students with where their passions are,” she said.
Wagner added that the Owatonna Area Learning Center (ALC) is Owatonna’s best-kept secret for students with a nontraditional path through secondary education.
Questions about equity
After Krell and Wagner’s presentation, visitors asked questions about specific efforts OPS is making toward equity, including one question about efforts to hire young teachers of color. Krell agreed that giving students of color nonwhite mentors is very important, though she added “it’s really hard to hire teachers of color.”
“We’ve made some progress but we have a long, long ways to go,” she said.
The work OPS is doing toward that end, Krell said, includes the grant the district was awarded by the state of Minnesota through the Grow Your Own program, which provides programming and college credits toward an education degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU). The goal of the grant is to funnel more students of color into the education field to diversify the teacher population.
The district is also organizing affinity groups for teachers and staff of color to help them feel supported so they stay in the district.
Another visitor asked how OPS is dealing with the pressure faced by Owatonna School Board members during tense discussions or public comments regarding racial equity. Krell said that the district is in “a very delicate position to be responding to that.”
“First of all, we are 100% not offering critical race theory,” she added, referring to the pilot course called “Critical Race Theory” previously offered at Owatonna High School through Minnesota State University, Mankato, which has stopped offering the course to high school students due to staffing issues. Though the course was “well-received” by the upperclassmen in Owatonna who Krell said took it last year and enjoyed how it “gave them a voice” to tell their stories, the backlash against it has been difficult for the district to deal with.
“The work we’re doing around equity is in the best interest of students,” Krell said. “There’s no white shaming, there’s no white blaming.”