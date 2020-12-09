The Steele County Board has adopted a 2.2% property tax levy increase and a $56 million budget for 2021, but some residents say the county’s services aren’t equitable to their tax increase.
The county is coming off an abnormal year with the COVID-19 pandemic and county department supervisors were asked to “hold the line” on their budgets by not increasing their staff and pausing new program implementations, County Administrator Scott Golberg said during the annual Truth in Taxation hearing Tuesday.
“We approached this budget year with a lot of uncertainty. We were not sure at the time we started this what the end-of-the-year tax collection would look like. We were not sure … what kind of federal aid might be available to help us with our COVID expenses,” he said.
The 2.2% final tax levy, which is an increase of $560,000, was lower than the preliminary tax levy of 2.9% the board set in September.
The county’s 2021 budget is a decrease of $1.4 million from its 2020 budget. However, the county has budgeted to receive $4.2 million less in revenues, according to County Treasurer Cathy Piepho. The county is also planning to use $2.7 million from its reserve fund to pay for two major capital improvement projects, she said.
But more than a dozen county residents who live around Beaver Lake west of Ellendale told county commissioners that the county isn’t providing enough services to their area to make up for the tax increase.
“We don’t see any improvements and we keep getting higher and higher taxes,” lake resident Christine Johnson said.
They plow the snow, have their own water and sewer, and pay for their own gravel, the residents said. The county road that skirts the lake is in bad shape, and is dangerous for pedestrians walking around the lake. The boat landing needs to be repaired, lifeguards are no longer at the lake and no one is checking boats for invasive species, they said. On top of that, the lake was packed with people this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they expect it to be just as packed next year.
“It’s a gem in the county that’s no longer being looked at as a gem,” said Jo Gerbert, whose family has lived on the lake since 1938.
The county commissioners encouraged residents to work with the assessor to address their concerns about their taxes.
2021 budget
The spending of each dollar of Steele County’s 2021 property tax levy of $26.3 million is broken into:
10 cents for roads
5 cents for public health
36 cents for public safety
6 cents for debt service
21 cents on human services
20 cents on general government
2 cents on capital improvements.
The county’s operating budget will increase by $1.2 million next year while its capital budget will decrease by $2.6 million, according to Piepho.
The county’s expenditures for personnel services, which includes health insurance increases and wage adjustments, will increase by $487,000. Much of the county’s $1.2 million increase in services and charges expenditures will be covered by state transportation aid, Piepho said. The county’s debt service will decrease by $288,000.
A majority of departments had decreases in their budgets except personnel costs they couldn’t control, Golberg said.
The Detention Center’s tax levy will increase by 10.7%, or $378,124, due to wage adjustments for 40 employees and a revenue decrease related to the decrease in the Detention Center’s population, Piepho said. The Law Enforcement Center is increasing its tax levy by $159,642, or 64%, due to capital improvement projects and wage adjustments. The Sheriff’s Office is increasing by 3.7%, or $101,823, due to wage adjustments, Piepho said.
The continued demand for services from Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, a joint powers alliance that provides human services in Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties, will increase its tax levy by $98,000, or 1.8%, according to Piepho.
The county will decrease its staff by 2.6 positions in 2021, which includes positions in the Planning and Zoning and Public Health departments.
The county’s major capital improvement projects next year include security upgrades at the Detention Center and improvements at the Courthouse. Piepho said the county’s reserve fund will remain within the recommended guidelines of three to six months’ worth of funding after the expenditures on the two projects.