The building located next to Mother’s Rest on Fair Square is undergoing a complete makeover.
Grounds crews for the Steele County Free Fair began tearing down the old, rotted siding on the Game and Fish building last week; wells inside the building have already come down. The fair board of directors agreed that a total renovation needed to be done to the building following the departure of the Izaak Walton League of America, which had occupied it for decades.
With the renovation of the physical building, members of the board agreed that a new name is also in order.
“We want this building to represent more than just fish and game,” said Dan Deml, fair board president, during its meeting Thursday night. “We want a name chance that will indicate our new direction.”
Fair Board Vice President Wayne Steele said several names were discussed, but the favorite among a the board unanimously passed as the “Great Outdoors Center.”
“I think it really resonates and encompasses so much of what we want to represent and bring in there,” Steele said.
Board member Sandy Jirele said she supported the “great outdoors” tag because it opens up the possibilities for different vendors and organizations that would like to be showcased at the fair, including items such as patio furniture and landscaping.
However, nature and wildlife will continue to be the main theme.
Three-quarters of the groups who were in the building during past fairs, including Minnesota Pheasants and Trappers association, have already committed to return this year. Fish will also return, but since the supporting equipment for the tanks were removed when the Ikes vacated the building, the fish will be in the pond instead.
Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said he is also working on a partnership Rad Zoo to bring a greater variety of animals to the building this year. Booked already are the University of Minnesota Raptor Center and the National Eagle Center, both providing bald eagles and programs for fairgoers. The Raptor Center will be in the Great Outdoors Center on July 18-19 and the National Eagle Center will be in the building on July 20-21. Both organizations will be set up on their respective dates from noon to 5 p.m.
In other fair news, the board unanimously approved updating their building rental rates for the off season storage rentals. Treasurer Tim Arlt said the rates haven’t been updated in two years and based on the consumer price index similar services have increased by roughly 3%. Arlt proposed that all the rental rates be changed to a flat rate of $12 per lineal foot, which would keep the increase under the 3% mark. Kozelka said the renters he spoke with that would see the increase in their rate indicated they had no issue with the increase.
Board member Josh Prokopec said they almost filled up with storage rentals last year without any advertising.
Secretary Sharon Klein also told the board that after more than 20 years in the fair office she will be retiring following the 2021 fair.