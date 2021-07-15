While much of the attention within the school district has been directed to the southeast side of town where the new Owatonna High School is being constructed, other facilities within the district still need tender love and care – and money to cover those expenditures.
During Monday’s Owatonna School Board, Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson ran through the long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) plan and asked for approval from the board to submit the application with the Minnesota Department of Education to qualify for associated revenue. The board unanimously approved the plan and application.
In fiscal 2022 alone, the district expects long-term maintenance costs to be 2.76 million. The remaining years — 2023-2028 — the district has projected expenditures of $1.9 million annually.
This is an annual procedure the district must go through to continue to receive the funding from the state, which Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman says is roughly $1.9 million a year.
“This helps our community and our school district out,” Olson said, adding that in previous years only the top 25 schools in the state received a majority of the money provided by the state. “With the LTFM dollars, we are able to do the things we need to do to make sure our buildings continue to be as great as they are.”
With the 10-year plan that provides snapshots of projected expenditures and revenues for the district, Olson said they are able to solidify projects for the next two years. Projects outlined in the application included replacing a 30-year-old rooftop air conditioning unit on McKinley Elementary, replacing 30-year-old carpet at Owatonna Middle School, fixing cracked blacktop at the Lincoln Elementary playground and replacing a chiller at the current high school.
“The chiller is on its last leg,” Olson told the board. “We were nervous about going ahead to get a brand new chiller because of what may happen with the high school down the road, but we still have two school years we need to have students and staff in there and we are barely going to make it the rest of the summer.”
Olson said that in situations like this, the district has the expectation that if the chiller is no longer needed in the current high school building that they will move it to where it is needed to save money in the long term.
Also on the list was the pool located at the middle school, which Olson said is a “wild card” for the district and is leaking water underneath the structure.
“Over the years water seems to get everywhere and we all know that,” Olson said. “We have to have structural engineers look at it to make sure it is safe, and it is right now, but we need to fix up that structure underneath.”
Olson said the current estimate to fix the pool is listed at $300,000, but recognizes that the estimate could likely be very low.
Also during the meeting, the board members unanimously accepted gifts from five local businesses for the upcoming homecoming parade. The businesses included Fernbrook Family Center, Inc., Sisters Salon and Day Spa LLC, and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, all donating $300. Donating $100 were Natural Beauty Salon and Main Street Dental Clincis.