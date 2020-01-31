OWATONNA — People from Owatonna can give you a numerous reasons why there is no other place they would rather live. The downtown is thriving, a new high school is on the horizon, and the community is well known for its generosity toward an abundance of nonprofits and fundraisers.
Thanks to HomeSnacks.net, an online data platform that provides “bite-sized” studies to help users understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country, a lot more people may now be aware of the dream that is Owatonna living — and how nice it can be to your budget.
According to a new study released by HomeSnacks on Tuesday, Owatonna is the 10th most affordable place to live in Minnesota, scoring an 8.5 out of 10 on the overall “Snackability” score. The study used the Census American Community Survey to determine the cost of living index — derived from the median income and the median home price — for each of the 146 Minnesota communities that have a population greater than 5,000 people. Owatonna is the largest community, with a population of 25,656, to land in the top 10. The closest in population with 16,106 people was Hibbing, which took the number 1 seat. The closest community in proximity to Owatonna to also break into the top 10 was Kasson in Dodge County, coming in at number 4.
Owatonna’s statistics show a median home price at $154,000 with the median income coming in at $60,976.
Owatonna’s Community Development Director, Troy Klecker, stated that he was initially surprised to discover his city’s placement on the list, primarily because of the ongoing obstacle the City has been trying to tackle on how to bring new, affordable housing to town. After some thought, however, Klecker said it made sense.
“I was a little surprised because of all the discussion about how home prices have gone up, but that’s across the entire state, too,” Klecker said. “So I guess things have not been going up as much in Owatonna as they have across the board.”
Klecker believes that one of the biggest strengths that Owatonna has when it comes to affordability is the large industrial presence in the city’s workforce. He stated that industrial jobs tend to be the higher paying jobs in a community, and that Owatonna has a larger amount of said jobs available than other outstate communities.
“We have a wide range of industrial employers here that are all sort of competing for our limited workforce, so their wages continue to climb,” Klecker said, noting that Owatonna’s unemployment rate is below the state’s already low 3.2%. “Couple that with not having the price pressures that the Twin Cities have and I think that puts us at an advantage as far as the affordability.”
Still, Klecker said that finding new ways to provide affordable housing in Owatonna will remain a difficult mountain to overcome, largely due to the rapidly increasing cost of new construction. With additional manufacturers coming to town in the next couple of years, Klecker said that there are more jobs than there is available housing — affordable or not.
“We just don’t have a ton of houses on the market,” Klecker said. “Yes, we are affordable for house prices, but those homes seem to be gobbled up right away as soon as they are listed. We’re going to need a bigger supply of units altogether.”
Some of the avenues that Klecker said the City will be exploring in regards to affordable housing will be different housing finance agencies, grants, and programs. He added that they may also need to considering doing things differently than they have in the past as far as making units, houses, and lot-sizes smaller.
“Maybe every home doesn’t have to have a basement, but we have to build something that people want, too,” Klecker said. “It’s an ongoing discussion on where to go from here.”
To see the entire list from HomeSnacks, visit homesnacks.net/most-affordable-places-in-minnesota-126818.