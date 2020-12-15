Staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna have once again partnered with Transitional Housing of Steele County to provide holiday gifts for families.
The clinic is sponsoring the Twelve Families for the Holidays program, which allows the staff from each clinic department to purchase gifts for families currently enrolled in the Transitional Housing program.
“We are so pleased to be able to share the joy of the holidays with families and children in need,” said Stephanie Olson, community relations manager at the Mayo Clinic Health System. “Many of these children never had the opportunity to make a Christmas wish list before. These children will grow up with a positive memory of the holidays. Every child should have this.”
Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing of Steele County, attributed the success of the drive to the compassion and generosity of the staff and administration of the clinic.
“I cannot emphasize enough what a difference this will make for our families, many of whom are working but struggling to make ends meet,” Anderson said. “We are proud to partner with the clinic and are deeply grateful to the clinic staff for reaching out to these families in their time of need.”
Transitional Housing is an interfaith group responding to people with housing needs. It works with groups to help create, locate and enter affordable housing. The individuals in the program find their own affordable apartment, sign their own lease and pay a portion of their own rent according to their income. Transitional Housing helps to subsidize this rent. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help people find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing clients are in the program for up to two years and must make adequate progress toward self-sufficiency.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315.