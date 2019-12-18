BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Students at Blooming Prairie High School are about to see a lot more of city attorney Jason Iacovino, as the lawyer returns to his alma mater to head up its speech team this winter.
The Awesome Blossom alum came through just in the nick of time, according to associate principal Alison Mach, who noted that the school was prepared to cancel this year’s program if it wasn’t able to find a coach ahead of the season.
“It’s been difficult trying to find people that are willing to do it,” she explained. “When you’re a small school and offer as many programs as we do, when you get into these fine arts activities where you need some special expertise, it’s been difficult trying to find coaches and keep them in those programs.”
Mach said that after hearing about the situation from her and other staff, Iacovino acted on a longtime interest in the position and agreed to fill the opening for the upcoming season, which will get up and running next month.
“I had been jokingly kicking around the idea of getting involved in the speech program for several years, and I say jokingly just because it’s a time commitment and you can only do so much,” explained the attorney. “This year, I was a little more serious about it and they said I had to commit, or they weren’t going to have the program.”
An extracurricular activity recognized and presided over by the Minnesota State High School League, speech provides an opportunity for students to prepare and deliver addresses on a variety of topics. Categories include informative speaking and original oratory, as well as poetry and prose interpretation, storytelling and even judged group discussions around a given prompt.
Teens participate in competitions throughout the winter and spring, where they talk in front of peers and adult moderators who award points to each contestant. Iacovino was on the team himself as a student, and Mach noted that this connection — coupled with his profession and engagement in Blooming Prairie — made him a good fit to head up the operation.
“We’ve had some really great speech coaches in the past, and it’s nice to bring in a fresh face to continue to grow the program the way other coaches have been,” she said. “It’s nice for students to have an outside person, a community member, to be a role model for them.”
Iacovino also emphasized his desire to expand the team, which he noted has shrunk since his time with the program in the mid-1990s.
“Back then, there weren’t as many things to do. Speech was seen as a social opportunity,” he explained. “You got to hang around in school buildings on a Saturday when you didn’t have to be in class. Nowadays, there are nine million things to do — electronically and otherwise.”
In order to help attract more students, he said he wanted to let participants know going into the season that he’s willing to be flexible with other commitments.
“There are a lot of activities going on, but my philosophy with diving into this is that if you want to go out for speech, let’s do it. If you’re only available every so often to practice, if your schedule is different, we’ll make it work,” he explained. “I don’t want to make it a situation where if you go out for speech, you can’t do basketball at the same time.”
More than anything, Iacovino said he hopes to grow the program by making it enjoyable for students of all levels and interests.
“For the most part, you’re just having fun with your friends — and it’s the kind of skill that everyone needs,” he explained. “Everyone’s going to have to give a best man’s speech.”
This year’s prospective participants met with Iacovino Wednesday afternoon to start making arrangements for practice, and Mach said she’s hopeful even more will sign up now that there’s a coach officially on board.
For Iacovino, the Blooming Prairie graduate said he likely wouldn’t be where he is today without the program, saying it helped show him a new skill he didn’t know he possessed.
“It definitely geared my post-grad life to where it was going,” said the attorney.