The deadline to spend Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act funds is approaching fast and local governments are wrapping up the final details on where the funds will go.
On Monday, the Blooming Prairie City Council approved the spending of the city’s remaining funds. The board approved the city’s CARES business grant program, discussed purchasing equipment for the Blooming Prairie Fire Department and payroll reimbursement.
Initially awarded $150,078, the city decided to split the money between small business grants, facility upgrades, expenses caused by the pandemic (such as PPE) and city payroll.
A washer/extractor, dryer and lockers for Blooming Prairie firefighter turnout gear will be purchased with donation help from the Townships of Somerset, Udolpho and Ripley. Ripley Township approved $600 toward the expected $18,790 expense, according to City Administrator Andrew Langholz.
“They have wooden lockers now, since we’ll be cleaning here the equipment, we are using this as a COVID related expense of the CARES funding and then to dry their equipment isn't conducive in the old wooden lockers,” Langholz said adding that they will instead be getting metal lockers.
Langholz was unsure how much the other two township donations would be as of Monday’s meeting, but those numbers should be known soon. A resolution to accept the donations will be made during a special meeting on Thursday. The city will pay the remaining balance on the fire department equipment using their CARES funding.
“According to the CARES funding you can transfer from government to government unit, just like if we wouldn’t have spent our money it would go back to Steele County,” Langholz said.
The council also approved all seven CARES business grant recipients. In order to receive the grant businesses had to provide documentation proving the negative impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blooming Prairie Economic Development Authority increased the amount each grantee received, according to Langholz. Originally the limit was set at a maximum of $5,000 and a total of $33,000 was requested. The total awarded amount came to $69,267.93, with funding also coming from the county.
Businesses were broken into two tiers. Tier one businesses could get a maximum of $15,000 with provided proper documentation of eligible expenses. Tier one labeling was applied to businesses that were required to close due to the state mandate and/or have been required to operate at 50% capacity.
Tier two could receive $10,500 if proper documentation was provided. This tier included businesses that could prove that their business was negatively impacted by the pandemic, but were not required to close per state mandate.
After all other expenses, any remaining funds will finally be applied to payroll reimbursement. Langholz estimates this amount to around $10,000 at the most. An exact amount will be contingent on the donations from Somerset and Udolpho townships.
“Technically we could use every cent all $150,000 towards payroll, but we saw much better uses than that,” Langholz said.
CARES act funding must be spent by Nov. 15 and projects must also be completed within that timeline. The city will not be returning any unused funds to Steele County, according to Langholz.