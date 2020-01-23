OWATONNA — Administrators and elected officials from the county, city, school district and Owatonna Public Utilities came together Wednesday night to update each other on their strategic plans and discuss the city’s projected growth — including the new high school.
In opening the session, City Administrator Kris Busse noted that these joint gatherings take place once or twice each year and “are really valuable in terms of sharing our key updates and looking for opportunities to collaborate.”
Around the table were Steele County commissioners and County Administrator Scott Golberg, city council members and Mayor Tom Kuntz, school board members and Superintendent Jeff Elstad, and Roger Warehime with Owatonna Public Utilities.
After each agency provided its own organizational updates, Elstad spoke more in-depth with the group about equity efforts in the district and provided additional information about planning for the new high school.
After voters approved a $104 million referendum for construction of the new facility in November, Elstad said he’s received an unusually high volume of phone calls from new families interested in potentially moving their kids to the district.
“We typically don’t get a lot of phone calls this time of year about students looking to enroll or families moving to our community,” he told the group, adding in an interview that there have been roughly 40 new inquiries since November. “We had a family that was making the choice between moving here or Prior Lake … and they’re coming to Owatonna. The high school was a big clincher for them, but they saw other things. They saw businesses starting to move here.”
Elstad added that, with the new and expanding industries coming to town, efforts to build an enticing and inclusive community could play an important role in attracting the necessary staffing for these new positions.
“I attended a meeting recently with Mayor Kuntz and with Kris (Busse) in regards to some of our large employers and our new businesses coming in and what that will require of us. I think the number was somewhere around 400 new employees that we will need in Owatonna,” said Elstad. “That means recruiting everyone that is able to work and move into our community.”
Busse said the number of new positions projected to open up is the result of Costco, Minimizer and Rise Modular coming into town, as well as of a few additional expansions.
“This is what we’re getting from the businesses,” she explained, of the estimate.
With the wave of interest in the new facility and projected job growth, one of the council members present brought up the question of space at the proposed high school. The planned 300,000-square-foot building has a projected capacity of 1,600 students. This is roughly 100 more than the high school currently enrolls.
“People ask me, ‘Is the high school going to be too small?’” said council member Greg Schultz.
Elstad responded that having a capacity of 1,600 students in school terms means there’s the right number of classrooms for that many attendees. He added that the larger spaces, like the commons area and cafeteria, would be built for a capacity of 2,000 people.
For the auditorium, he added that the district is looking at a capacity of around 900 seats.
“When you look at a high school our size, it’s not uncommon to find an 800- to 900-person auditorium,” said Elstad. “A 2,000-person auditorium just frankly isn’t really usable for a community this size.”
If additional space were to become a necessity in the future, he said the facility would be flexible enough to do so, noting at the meeting that each additional classroom would add capacity for another 35 to 40 students.
“Do I anticipate that we’ll see some open enrollment coming in because of our high school investment and other investments in the community?” Elstad said, of the possibility of more nearby families looking to enroll. “Maybe, but it still means that people would have to travel.”
If there were a large spike in open enrollment following completion of the new facility, which is slated for Fall 2023, Owatonna Public Schools could also close that process down by grade level. For now, though, Elstad said as many students leave through open enrollment as come into the district.
“You can’t overbuild and let two dozen classrooms sit empty for 10 years, because that’s not smart,” he said at the meeting.
Moving forward, Elstad told city and county representatives that renderings would likely be complete in early summer and would then need board approval before Wold Architects and Engineers could start in on more technical drawings. The district is also starting in on the necessary traffic and environmental studies, and is hoping to break ground in Spring 2021.