Four children and eight adults were injured Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash in Rice County that involved a semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the crash report, just before 8 p.m. a semi driving south on Interstate 35 struck six passenger vehicles who were stopped near milepost 73 for the construction zone in Webster Township. The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Murray Wood, of Manitoba, Canada, was not injured in the crash.
Those who were injured sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Northfield Hospital, District One Hospital in Faribault, and Fairview Ridge Hospital in Burnsville. Their ages range from 2 to 51. Eight of the individuals are from Faribault, and the others are from Apple Valley, Le Center, Laramie, Wyoming; and Erie, North Dakota.
An Owatonna woman was also involved in the crash, but did not sustain any injuries according to the report.
The State Patrol said alcohol is not a factor in this crash and that everyone was wearing a seat belt.
The crash comes on the first day of a statewide seat belt enforcement campaign. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 8, preliminary reports show 68 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads compared with 65 this time last year. Despite COVID and fewer cars o the roads in 2020, 105 unbelted motorists died compared to 73 in 2019. The 105 deaths in 2020 were the highest since 2014, when there were 106.
Greater Minnesota saw the lion’s share of those fatalities with 79 percent occurring outside the seven-county metro area.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Northfield and New Market Fire department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and New Market Police also responded to the scene.