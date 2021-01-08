Nearly two years after the 61-year-old barn on the Steele County Fairgrounds collapsed under the weight of a record snowfall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency – or FEMA – has come through with dollars to help cover the costs of the new structure that took its place.
The roof of Cattle Barn 2, which was located next to the Show Arena and Radel Pavilion, collapsed on March 13, 2019 as a result of the record-breaking snowfall the month prior. The barn, which was constructed in 1958 along with its neighboring Cattle Barn 1, was one of the oldest buildings on the fairgrounds and was used by 4-H to show dairy cattle.
Though the damage to the building did not warrant a total loss, the fair board determined it was more cost-effective to replace both cattle barns with a new building. The fair was able to save roughly $44,000 by replacing both barns with one building as opposed to replacing them individually – a project the fair would have inevitably had to take on in the future.
While the fair did receive an insurance payout to go toward the $255,450, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka immediately went to work on the process to file a claim with FEMA, in hopes they would qualify for additional funding.
Though it was a long and drawn out process, the fair board was able to begin 2021 with the deposit of a roughly $70,000 check from the federal agency that helps respond to natural disasters. The money was a welcomed site on the books as the fair board continues to move forward after canceling the 2020 fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the board meeting on Thursday, Treasurer Tim Arlt noted they had also been reimbursed about $8,400 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help cover a variety of safety measures the fair purchased as a response to the pandemic. Kozelka added the money the fair received from the Paycheck Protection Program also helped keep the fair in a positive financial situation despite not hosting its annual event last fall.