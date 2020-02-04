A few years ago, one of Neil Smith's students was struggling to form relationships.
After some brainstorming, Smith asked the student if he owned a dog, and when the student confirmed that he did, Smith brought materials to school to help him build a doghouse. A woods class at the school — Alexander Learning Academy (ALEX) — was born.
Since then, Smith, a Minnesota Teacher of the Year nominee, has shown students how to build around 20 longboards — similar to skateboards, but longer — during genius hour at the academy, which serves students on the autism spectrum and other complex needs.
“Neil is somebody that goes over and beyond what is expected,” said Lynne Krominga, executive director of Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative, a collaborative of Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna schools which operates three schools for special needs students, including ALEX. “He has a wonderful ability to build relationships with students and with staff that he works with.”
Smith is among 134 nominees for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. The winner will be announced May 3 at St. Paul RiverCentre, but first, a 25-member panel of community leaders will narrow the nominees down to semi-finalists and then finalists.
“I was pretty honored, especially since a lot of really good teachers are deserving of recognition as well,” said Smith.
Before starting his career in education, Smith served in the U.S. Army for four years following college graduation. His first team leader had a disorder that made it difficult for him to write, so Smith helped write his evaluations. That sparked a new interest for Smith, and he obtained his license in special education.
Working as a paraprofessional in Fridley, Smith recalls finding mentors in the two men who ran the emotional and behavioral disorder program.
Smith began teaching at the academy about four years ago, the same year the facility opened. Previously, he was a resource teacher in Medford.
As a special education teacher for students with emotional behavioral disorders, Smith teaches math, science and social studies in addition to the woods elective he created.
Smith’s average class size is six students — all of them referred to ALEX by their home districts — and he primarily teaches middle school. That age group when students still get excited and silly, but not to the same degree as elementary school children, is Smith’s favorite to teach.
“I actually really like it. I found this is the right place for me,” said Smith.
Apart from working closely with students, Smith enjoys working as part of a team with the other staff members at ALEX. No one is an island and everyone pitches in, he said.
ALEX teachers use the Boys Town Model for classroom management, so students learn social skills throughout the day. Smith trains both staff and coaches to apply the methods used in this model.
While teachers at ALEX possess many of the same qualities as teachers from regular schools, Smith finds it especially important to have tough skin in a position like his.
When the going gets rough, Krominga said Smith’s personality is much-needed at the Alexander Learning Academy.
“I think the great thing about Neil is he has an awesome sense of humor, so he brings fun into the workplace,” said Krominga. “He can lighten the mood pretty well.”
Outside ALEX, Smith lives in Northfield with his wife, Janet, who was previously nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year when she taught math at Faribault High School. They have two children, Sonja, 11, and Ted, 8.