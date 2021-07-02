Two Owatonna hot spots have teamed up and are giving back.
Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Mineral Springs Brewery began making a stir around the same time three years ago. While MSB purchased a building and started setting up its tap room, the founding members of Foremost quickly began growing in co-op member size. Today, both breweries after brick and mortar locations that draw in hordes of people looking for camaraderie paired locally brewed pints.
Wanting to give to the community that supports them, the leaders of the two organizations have decided to partner in a special event that will benefit one of the area’s most valuable resources: Community Pathways of Steele County.
Typically benefiting in March from the Hometown Sampler — which took a hiatus this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the special event will help raise money for the nonprofit that houses the local food shelf and clothes closet in a building they have quickly outgrown.
Nate Sherwood, chair of the Foremost Board of Directors and longtime participant in the Hometown Sampler, said this type of event is exactly what the cooperative has been looking to be a part of since day one.
“The co-op model is all about equity within the community and that relies heavily on charity as one of our main pillars,” Sherwood said. “We want to be engrained in the Owatonna community beyond catering to our customers, and to do that we need to be involved on a higher level. When it comes down to it, that’s the core of why we’re here.”
Sherwood’s sentiments are echoed by Mark Sebring, one of the founders and main brewers at MSB. As it usually goes for the group of men who head up the brewery, Sebring said it was a no-brainer to join forces with Foremost as a way to benefit the greater community.
“When it comes to Community Pathways it’s just easy for us to sign on,” Sebring said. “All of us are believers and supporters of the work they do, so it’s natural for us to embrace this opportunity.”
In June, Sebring was joined by Foremost brewer Terrence Flynn in the MSB brewery to craft a new specialty beer that will be the centerpiece of the event aimed to raise money for Community Pathway to expand on their current location. The beer — a Helles Pilsner — will be donated to the event and all proceeds from the sale of the beer will go directly to the organization’s capital campaign.
According to Sebring, the duo made roughly 15.5 gallons of the collaboration beer, totally around 124 pints of beer.
“I hope they sell every last pint,” Sebring laughed. “I hope they call us and tell us they ran out of beer and ask us if there is anything at all we can send their way. And we will.”
The event showcasing the one-time-only beer is the “Raise the Roof” event, scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at the Steele County Fairgrounds beer garden. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will feature food trucks, live music, games and – of course – beer. The event is free with a free-will offering to help support the Community Pathways campaign to double in size at their current location.
Kicking off in March, co-executive director Maureen Schlobohm said the capital campaign has already raised $1.5 million of its $2.6 million goal.
“It has been wonderful to see all the support we’re getting,” Schlobohm said, adding that during their virtual kickoff event March 5, the campaign raised $85,000 in 40 minutes. “Anybody who has donated to us, volunteered here or used our services knows that we outgrew this place a long time ago, so we are very excited about the success we have had so far.”
Storage space – or the lack thereof – was highlighted by the pandemic when Community Pathways staff had to turn away donations for a lack of space to quarantine items for the appropriate amount of time. The project with the capital campaign will allow the organization to purchase the current building and the lot next to it in order to double the size of the facility — an estimated $1.6 million venture. The remaining funds will help cover the organization’s annual operations costs.
While the additional storage space will allow for more donations to be accepted, the facility will also include space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile and Steele County Transitional Housing.
If the event is successful, both Sherwood and Sebring said they would be ready to make it an annual fundraising for the nonprofit.