The Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna was abuzz with volunteers Monday as distribution began for Steele County Toys for Tots.
This time of year is often referred to as the “season of giving,” which was made apparent by the sanctuary and commons area of Trinity overflowing with toys.
Campaign Coordinator Don Overlie said 429 families would be receiving gifts from Toys for Tots this year, and 60 families were added into the adopt a family program.
Similarly to last year, Toys for Tots will be distributing toys in a drive-thru only process due to COVID-19. In the past, parents were able to walk through the shopping area set up at the church to select gifts for their children. This year, the gifts will be pre-bagged by volunteers and delivered with no contact to the recipients.
Volunteers from the Owatonna High School, Kiwanis Club, Trinity Church, and others volunteering on their own scurried around the sanctuary Monday with their respective lists for recipients and loaded the bags with toys, books, balls, and stocking stuffers.
George Walter, one of the coordinators for Toys for Tots, said he believes the amount of donations that came in were spectacular this year. He met up with many of the volunteers and explained to them where to find the toys and how to load up the bags for the children.
“Every kid gets a book, a stuffed animal and a ball this year,” Walters said. “And then they will also get their two or three toys.”
Walter also said they received a limited number of gift certificate donations from Court Sports and More. The recipients may redeem their certificate for a sweatshirt, T-shirt or hat with their school team printed or embroidered.
“I think the older kids will really like those,” Walters said.
Volunteer Melinda Cowell was busy continuing to sort the toys into categories before they are placed out on the tables.
“We did a lot of sorting over the weekend, but there's still plenty left to sort for the two days of distribution,” Cowell said.
Toys are sorted by age group and gender first, and then sorted down more and placed on the respective tables. There are also tables for stocking stuffers, a box for foam sports balls, books, and stuffed animals to make selecting toys and bagging them simpler for the volunteers.
Overlie, who has been a leader of the Steele County Toys for Tots program for more than 20 years, said COVID-19 has been challenging in many ways, but the system they developed for getting the toys to the recipients has run smoothly. Both Overlie and Walter, along with many other volunteers and community members, hope that by this time next year, the families will be able to shop for themselves.
"We're thankful we get to continue to give despite the pandemic," Walter said. "But we know there's something a little more special about when families are able to come in and shop for their families."